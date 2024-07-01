Seattle Paine Field Passenger Terminal Voted One of America's Best Small Airports

Airport terminal was selected as one of top ten small airports in the nation as part of 2024 Newsweek's Reader's Choice Award

SEATTLE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports is pleased to announce that the Seattle Paine Field Passenger Terminal has received Newsweek's Reader's Choice Award for Best Small Airport in the U.S. Seattle Paine Field took third place among a long list of exceptional airports around the country. This award is added to Seattle Paine Field's portfolio of accolades acknowledging the terminal's exceptional customer service, serene environment, and upscale amenities.

"We are honored to receive this award acknowledging Seattle Paine Field as one of the best small airports in the nation," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "Since the terminal's inception, we have worked hard to ensure that Seattle Paine Field offers the best possible service and experience for our customers, and it is gratifying to see industry leaders continue to recognize our work."

Nominees for this award are carefully selected by a panel of travel experts including writers whose work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Business Insider, and Modern Luxury. Seattle Paine Field is among long-established airports like Missoula Montana Airport and Lexington Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport in receiving this reader-based recognition.

In granting the award, Newsweek highlighted the terminal's "sleek and modern" design and its "customer-centric experience for air passengers with a lounge-like atmosphere and locally sourced food options."

While Paine Field's Passenger Terminal is relatively young with just over five years of commercial passenger service operations, the airport is changing the landscape for airports in the U.S. with its unparalleled passenger experience, state-of-the-art facility, and tranquil environment. The terminal features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, fireplaces, lounge-style seating, and glass jet-bridges.

Propeller's public-private partnership with Snohomish County is still a rarity in the United States but is a very common and successful practice abroad. In addition to providing residents with a close, convenient option for air travel, the partnership with Snohomish County has resulted in tremendous economic success for the region, creating new jobs, supporting local businesses, and saving taxpayer's dollars.

