Seattle Piano Expert Ben Klinger Interviews Renowned Pianist Frederic Chiu on Piano Whisperer Podcast

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How do classical musicians engage their audience during a global pandemic? For critically-acclaimed concert pianist Frederic Chiu, it involves thinking outside the box — livestream concerts, exclusive recordings, and juicy insider info. But for Ben Klinger, it's simply business as usual as he spotlights compelling stories of musicians, songwriters and composers on his Piano Whisperer podcast.

In the latest recording, Klinger entices Chiu to share details on how his Classical Smackdown series is keeping fans engaged during COVID-19. This popular event pits two composers against each other, and a global audience votes on their favorite. The goal? To help empower listeners to realize they have an opinion about classical music (even if they don't know much about it). Chiu also explains how he's maintained personal connections with his fans through his Friends Club, which provides members with exclusive recordings, performances, tips, and inside information. To learn more about Frederic Chiu, visit www.fredericchiu.com.

Of his interview with Chiu, Klinger says, "Frederic's dedication to bringing serious music to a wider audience is inspiring. I love telling my guests' stories in a way that honors their work while introducing listeners to the nuances that make each artist unique. I've discovered we can all find wisdom in their journeys."

About the Piano Whisperer Podcast

Ben Klinger launched his Piano Whisperer podcast two years ago with the dream of enriching the music industry and the lives of music lovers by sharing the compelling stories of the musicians, songwriters, and composers who have made their mark on the world.

Klinger's life-long dedication to classical piano has led him to host or sponsor hundreds of concerts and community events, and he is a founding partner of Seattle's "Pianos in the Parks" program, among many other accomplishments. These days, he can regularly be found at Classic Pianos, located at 13013 NE 20th Street in Bellevue, WA, where he continues to share his love of the instrument.

As part of his Piano Whisperer podcast, Klinger is proud to have interviewed such musical luminaries as concert pianist Katya Grineva and conductor Lina Gonzalez-Granados. Upcoming guests include jazz pianist & singer Tony DeSare, Arthur Migliazza, one of the world's finest blues pianists, and classical pianist Haley Myles. Listen at: pianowhisperer.org.



