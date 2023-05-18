Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Shahram Salemy Reveals Multi-Area Liposuction Procedures on the Rise - Nearly Half of Liposuction Patients Opt for Liposuction Treatment on Multiple Body Areas at the Same Time

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all liposuction procedures performed in recent years by Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Shahram Salemy were performed on multiple body areas at once.

From 2018 through 2022, approximately 45% of liposuction procedures performed by Dr. Salemy were performed on 2 or more areas at one time. While many patients opted to focus on a single treatment area when undergoing liposuction, it was almost as routine to have multiple body areas treated at the same time. Among the most common liposuction combinations are liposuction on the abdomen with either flank liposuction or outer thigh liposuction.

"When it comes to liposuction, treating multiple areas during a single procedure can be an efficient way to achieve comprehensive results for the right candidate," said Dr. Salemy. "It requires careful consideration of our patient's safety, unique anatomical factors, and personalized goals to ensure optimal results and minimize risks. As a plastic surgeon, I prioritize safety above all else while striving to achieve the most satisfying outcomes for my patients, whether it's reclaiming a youthful, sculpted figure, or achieving balance and harmony."

While it's becoming more common to have liposuction performed on multiple areas at once, it's also becoming more common to have Liposuction performed in combination with other plastic surgery procedures like a Tummy Tuck and Brazilian Buttock Lift, which involves fat transfer from liposuction

Liposuction is one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries in the United States. The number of Liposuction procedures performed has surged since the Pandemic, with some estimates of increases as high as 66% (The Aesthetic Society, Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank Statistics 2020-2021).

About Dr. Shahram Salemy, FACS

Dr. Salemy is a distinguished and esteemed multiple award-winning Plastic Surgeon practicing in the Seattle and Tri-Cities, Washington areas. As an educator, Dr. Salemy is one of the very few distinguished plastic surgeons in Washington to be appointed as a Clinical Assistant Professor in The University of Washington's Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery.

As a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Salemy trains plastic surgery chief residents in the area of cosmetic surgery. Dr. Salemy is a graduate of The Yale School of Medicine, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and has been named "One of America's Top Plastic Surgeons" for multiple years. With a special interest in breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation, Dr. Salemy utilizes the latest cosmetic surgery techniques, tailoring his treatment plan to the patient's individual needs and desires. His goal is for each and every patient to have a positive experience – always performed in a safe and confidential environment – with an outstanding and lasting result.

