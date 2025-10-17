SEATTLE REIGN FC ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR UPPER-BACK KIT PARTNERSHIP WITH PAULA'S CHOICE SKINCARE

Seattle-based global skincare brand joins as the club's official upper-back kit sponsor, highlighting a shared commitment to women's empowerment, performance and innovation from the Pacific Northwest to the world stage; Paula's Choice Skincare will serve as the presenting partner for Reign FC's upcoming Fan Appreciation Match against Utah Royals FC on Friday, October 17 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+), when the logo will make its official debut on the Reign FC kit

Reign FC also introduces the Lu Barnes Award, presented by Paula's Choice Skincare, to annually honor a Reign FC player who exemplifies integrity, leadership and excellence - with captain and club original Lauren Barnes recognized as the first-ever recipient

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Reign FC today announced a multi-year partnership with Paula's Choice Skincare, the internationally recognized skincare brand founded in Seattle, as the club's official upper-back kit partner. The collaboration underscores the accelerating growth of women's professional sports and brings two purpose-driven organizations committed to innovation, transparency, empowerment and community impact.

Seattle Reign FC announces a multi-year partnership with Paula’s Choice Skincare as the club’s official upper-back kit partner.

As part of the partnership, Paula's Choice Skincare will serve as the presenting partner for the club's Fan Appreciation Match on Friday, October 17 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+), when the brand's logo will make its official debut on the Reign FC kit. In conjunction with the match, Reign FC is proud to introduce the Lu Barnes Award, presented by Paula's Choice Skincare – an annual honor recognizing a Reign FC player who exemplifies integrity, leadership and excellence. The inaugural award will be presented to captain and club original Lauren Barnes, celebrating her enduring impact on and off the field.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paula's Choice Skincare to the Reign family," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "As a Seattle-born, women-led brand, our partnership with Paula's Choice Skincare is more than just a jersey placement. It's about building something bold that uplifts women, inspires confidence and drives progress both on and off the field."

"At Paula's Choice, we've built our legacy on award-winning formulas, proven results and a relentless commitment to empowering confidence through high-performing skincare," said Faiz Ahmad, CEO of Paula's Choice Skincare. "That same spirit lives in the Seattle Reign FC team who share our hometown. We're proud to stand behind these athletes, continuing to double down on the progress and purpose in women's sports."

Founded in Seattle and recognized around the world, Paula's Choice Skincare is celebrated for its science-backed products, cruelty-free standards and commitment to education and empowerment. Its logo on the back of Reign FC kits symbolizes a powerful Pacific Northwest alliance and a shared belief in leading with purpose, championing bold ideas and elevating women globally.

"This partnership reflects the best of what Seattle creates and stands for," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "As a female-founded brand rooted in Seattle, Paula's Choice Skincare shares our legacy of challenging norms and driving growth. Together, we're proud to champion confidence, performance, and lasting impact on and off the field."

More than a logo, the partnership between Reign FC and Paula's Choice Skincare represents a shared belief that empowerment begins with action, whether it's creating products that deliver real results or building pathways that inspire the next generation. Through community initiatives, educational activations and digital storytelling, the two organizations will collaborate to advance equity, celebrate women and strengthen connections across Seattle and beyond.

"Lu Barnes has set the standard for excellence on and off the field as the longest-tenured player in club history and the NWSL's all-time leader in games played, games started and minutes - she's in a class by herself," Mendoza-Exstrom added. "In recognition of her remarkable legacy, the club proudly introduces the Lu Barnes Award. The annual honor, which is presented by Paula's Choice Skincare, will celebrate a Reign FC player who exemplifies integrity, leadership and excellence while demonstrating extraordinary performance and meaningful community impact, reflecting the same qualities that have defined Barnes' distinguished career."

In partnership with Paula's Choice Skincare, Barnes will help design the physical award that will be presented to future recipients beginning in 2026. As a brand known for creating high-performing, science-backed products, Paula's Choice Skincare shares a natural connection with high-performing athletes like Barnes, whose career has embodied consistency, resilience and dedication to her craft.

As part of the award program, Reign FC and Paula's Choice Skincare will also make a donation to a nonprofit organization of each recipient's choice, extending the spirit of impact beyond the field that Barnes has championed throughout her career. For the inaugural presentation, Barnes has chosen Football For Her, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a safe and inclusive space for those who identify as female or nonbinary by offering mentorship, resources and opportunities that help youth reach their goals on and off the field.

The refreshed kits will make their on-field debut during Reign FC's Fan Appreciation Match as the club hosts Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field on Friday, October 17 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+). As the presenting partner of the club's Fan Appreciation Match, Paula's Choice Skincare will help celebrate supporters with a limited-edition poster giveaway and special in-game surprises, including exclusive gifts from Paula's Choice Skincare for fans in attendance.

ABOUT SEATTLE REIGN FC

Seattle Reign FC was established in 2012 as a founding member of the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL is widely considered to be the most competitive women's professional soccer league in the world. Over its first 11 seasons, the club captured the NWSL Shield three times, while making three appearances in the NWSL Championship and seven appearances in the NWSL postseason. Reign FC plays its home matches at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and trains at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.

ABOUT PAULA'S CHOICE SKINCARE

For over 30 years, we've broken down the science of skincare, busted beauty myths and made products with ingredients that research proves can transform skin. Established in 1995 by beauty expert Paula Begoun, Paula's Choice is deeply rooted in our founder's commitment to customer advocacy and education. Our clinical-grade, science-backed products are designed to maximize the potential of every ingredient, delivering optimal efficacy while minimizing irritation. Our formulations are non-irritating, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and work exactly as promised. Learn more at paulaschoice.com.

