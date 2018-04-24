Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster

Under this extended agreement, fans can access digital tickets with their mobile device and download to a digital wallet where they will be scanned to gain entry to the game. Digital tickets will also personalize the fan experience by providing fans with the most relevant and updated information, such as the most efficient parking and entry options at the venue.

The Seahawks and Ticketmaster have been partners since 1983.

"With one of the most tech-savvy fan bases in the country, renewing our agreement with Ticketmaster and moving to digital ticketing was a natural next step," said Chuck Arnold, Chief Operating Officer of the Seahawks. "Ticketmaster has long been a valued partner and we're excited to bring this technology to fans."

"Ticketmaster is proud to continue our partnership with the Seattle Seahawks and bring the best technology available to their fans," said Greg Economou, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sports for Ticketmaster, North America. "Ticketmaster is excited to bring this technology to the Seahawks and their fans, and we look forward to seeing it in action this upcoming season."

Additional Background Information

In 2017, Ticketmaster and the National Football League extended their partnership, paving the way for the first league-wide fully digital ticketing system in sports. Ticketmaster will power the NFL's official ticketing marketplace for primary and resale tickets, provide season ticket holders the exclusive ability to resell tickets directly through season ticket account manager, and deliver real-time insights and analytics to teams to better serve their fans.

