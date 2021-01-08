Seattle Seahawks Name Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Partner

The data-driven Seahawks aim to identify the latest innovations that will not only help to optimize the team's performance, but extend the players' careers. The Seahawks will incorporate Hyperice technology on the field via Hyperice HyperTank carts as well as throughout team facilities for player training and recovery. Now, players will have access to the award-winning Hypervolt for game-time recovery and more technologies available in the training and locker rooms.

"The Seahawks' organization has long been at the forefront of innovative technology and research that supports player performance, recovery and wellness," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "At Hyperice, we share these core values and our unrivaled technology will fuel the team's success while educating the 12s, Seahawks' legendary fanbase, on the importance of recovery."

Dr. Michael Gervais, High Performance Psychology Consultant to the Seattle Seahawks and advisor to the Hyperice Human Health Council, will also consult on the partnership.

"The Seahawks are methodical with every aspect of their players' training and performance. Two key components the organization focuses on are building a competitive mindset and precisely planning out their recovery," said Dr. Michael Gervais. "Hyperice's innovation mission and world-class technology is integral to the Seawhawks' holistic approach and future success."

About HYPERICE

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

