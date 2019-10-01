Seattle Shines Brighter Than Ever This Holiday Season

"Seattle's city lights are always inviting and luminous throughout the year, but never so much as during the holidays," said Visit Seattle President and CEO Tom Norwalk. "From our most treasured holiday traditions to new and exciting events on the scene, there is no better time to experience the lights of the Emerald City."

Seattle's annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at Westlake Park returns November 29, presented by Alaska Airlines. Join this timeless Seattle tradition as the city officially lights up for the holidays. The Downtown Seattle Association invites you to an evening that will include a celebratory countdown, a vintage carousel spinning in the park, a fantastic fireworks show, the kick-off of the seasonal Holiday Market and a magical dusting of snow.

Magic in the Market, Pike Place Market's longest-running holiday tradition, returns Saturday, November 30 with free activities for all. The event includes a Market holiday lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, live entertainment, and cookie decorating. The evening also includes an opportunity to shop for handmade stockings and stocking stuffers.

With an all-new adventure, Mischievous, Enchant Christmas® returns to T-Mobile Park for its second year. While snow falls gently around you, travel the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze with hot cocoa in hand. Mosey through all-new food options and a Christmas Market experience with over 70 local artisans, and glide along a light-adorned ice-skating trail, all while holiday music and live entertainment spreads the joy of the season. Discover the adventure starting November 22.

For the first time ever, Lumaze by Glow Gardens is coming to Seattle beginning November 21. This event features light gardens, illuminated structures and playgrounds, food and beverage, live music and an artisan market. Lumaze invites guests to experience A Fairytale Christmas and become princes and princesses, helping Santa locate his lost presents with the help of Storyland characters.

A holiday mainstay since 1949, Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship ™ Festival is one of Seattle's most treasured traditions. Board a festive ship covered in lights to experience Santa visits, choir music, and kids' crafts and activities. Follow along in a boat behind the Christmas Ship for a 21+ party or enjoy watching the boat go by from shore. The first ship sets sail November 29.

Experience Woodland Park Zoo come alive at night with more than 700,000 lights throughout the grounds, live reindeer, holiday treats, and more at WildLights. This annual festival promises fun for all ages and begins November 29. In addition to WildLights, Woodland Park Zoo also hosts enrichment programs for the animals during the holidays, including a Turkey Toss at Thanksgiving and a Winter Celebration.

Finally, dance the night away on New Year's Eve at Seattle Center's Winterfest at the Fountain of Light Dance Party. This free event will feature live mixing by DJ Arson Nicki and a visual light display by VJ Baryonyx, to be projected onto Seattle Center's International Fountain. To ring in the New Year with style and excitement, the night will culminate with the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display from atop the iconic Space Needle.

For locals and visitors alike, a robust array of hotel promotions and packages will be offered throughout the holiday season from properties such as the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Mayflower Park Hotel, Hyatt Hotels, Provenance Hotels and many more. Starting November 1, more details celebrating Seattle's holiday offerings, gift guides and hotel promotions will be available at www.visitseattle.org/holidays.

Holidays Media Images: https://visitseattle.canto.com/v/mediaimages/album/HV3MG

About Visit Seattle:

Visit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales and overseas tourism development. More than 40 million annual visitors spend $7.9 billion in the city and county each year. The economic power of travel and tourism generates more than 78,000 Seattle area jobs and contributes $806 million in annual state and local tax revenue. Visit visitseattle.org.

SOURCE Visit Seattle

Related Links

http://www.visitseattle.org

