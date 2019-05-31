Seattle Sperm Bank Opens Facility in La Jolla, California

SEATTLE, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Sperm Bank (SSB) announces the opening of its 3rd laboratory location, at 8950 Villa La Jolla Drive, Suite B214, La Jolla, CA 92037. The facility will operate as the San Diego Sperm Bank.

SSB also operates the Phoenix Sperm Bank, located in Tempe, AZ.

Angelo Allard, General Supervisor for the Seattle Sperm Bank, states that, "Our new laboratory is located within walking distance of the UCSD School of Medicine, Rita Atkinson Residences and the VA San Diego Healthcare System. As featured in the U.S. News and World Report, UCSD has been ranked in the top 10 Universities for over a decade, and according to Washington Monthly, is the top public university in the nation for contributions to social mobility, research and public service. This is exactly who we want in our sperm donor program; someone who is committed to making the world a better place, and is excited about helping families all around the world achieve their dreams of having happy, healthy babies! I am excited about the opportunity for SSB to engage the San Diego student and professional population, and to be able to offer these high-quality donor options to our recipients!"

Seattle Sperm Bank is experiencing increasing demand, both domestically and internationally, for our high-quality sperm donors. The donor recruitment process never stops at the Seattle Sperm Bank. Stringent eligibility requirements result in less than 1% of applicants making it through the process to become fully qualified donors. For more information, contact info@sandiegospermbank.com.

About Seattle Sperm Bank

Seattle Sperm Bank is one of the nation's leading sperm banks providing the highest quality Open ID Donors. Our partners are the country's most well-regarded fertility clinics – professionals who provide couples and individuals like you quality guidance and support through the fertility process.

Seattle Sperm Bank is the industry-leading cryobank when it comes to advanced sperm donor screening, vial quality, and customer service. We combine our dedication to quality and service, with simplified processes and lower prices.

Seattle Sperm Bank has helped thousands of married and unmarried couples, same-sex couples and single women through the process of sperm donor selection, and guidance throughout the journey to parenthood.

Contact:

Fredrik Andreasson

Chief Financial Officer

206-588-1484

info@seattlespermbank.com

SOURCE Seattle Sperm Bank

