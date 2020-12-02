Seattle Station KIRO 7 Embeds CareerBuilder Job Search on Website to Help Job Seekers Find Work Faster

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR tech leader CareerBuilder and Seattle news station KIRO 7 are teaming up to spread awareness of local job openings, so that people who have lost work due to COVID-19 can find in-demand jobs in their area. KIRO 7 has embedded CareerBuilder's job search on their website, kiro7.com/jobs and it is promoting the feature during its televised broadcast, calling viewers' attention to the industries hiring right now and the postings available on CareerBuilder.

"Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, KIRO 7 made a commitment to our viewers; in every newscast, we provide important and useful information on jobs and the economy," said vice president and general manager of KIRO 7 Pat Nevin. "As Western Washington continues in our economic recovery, we will keep reporting on these vital issues. We are proud to partner with CareerBuilder to help inform our community of the hundreds of open positions available and to provide a platform to help local people easily find the perfect open position at kiro7.com/jobs."

Washington state recorded the country's first known Coronavirus case, and Seattle has been among the cities hardest hit by the virus and its economic impact. According to data from KingCounty.gov , more than half a million of the county's 2.25 million residents, or 23%, filed an unemployment claim between early March and the end of October.

"While many people are experiencing joblessness, some industries — like retail, trucking, health care and tech — are in need of qualified candidates. Across industries, forward-thinking companies are cultivating their talent pipelines so they can staff up when the time is right," said CareerBuilder President Sasha Yablonovsky. "We're working with KIRO 7 to continue to help companies get in front of candidates where they are and to help job seekers land meaningful employment."

For 25 years, CareerBuilder has helped job seekers find their next role through its job site and has helped employers build a strong, diverse workforce through its talent acquisition solutions. Now, the company is focused on The Great Rehire™, working to provide candidates impacted by the pandemic with resources to help them navigate the labor market and partnering with employers as they pivot to attract and retain talent.

