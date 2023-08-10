SEATTLE SUN TAN LAUNCHES FUNDRAISER: A RAY OF HOPE FOR MAUI

Company Will Donate 10% of In-Store Revenue to Maui Nonprofits

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Sun Tan, the premier tanning destination in the Pacific Northwest, is launching "A Ray of Hope for Maui," a fundraising campaign that will donate 10% of all in-store revenue generated on Friday August 11th from its 34 locations across Washington and Idaho to three outstanding Maui nonprofit organizations: United Way Fire Relief, Maui Strong and Maui Mutual Aid. In addition, Seattle Sun Tan's online fundraiser will donate 100% of all donations given at www.seattlesuntan.com/maui or in stores, through August 31, 2023.

With a commitment to philanthropy and community support, Seattle Sun Tan CEO Scott Swerland felt moved to support the people of Maui during their time of need. "We believe in the power of coming together to support those in need and the need couldn't be greater as these fires have ravaged a place our family has been visiting since the 1970's," said Swerland. "We are excited to unite our customers, staff, and partners in this collective effort to provide urgently needed relief and support to the people of Maui during this tragic time."

The organizations chosen for this fundraiser play an integral role in assisting the Maui community during challenging times. Maui's United Way Fire Relief has been instrumental in aiding communities affected by fires, while Maui Strong has a long-standing tradition of providing resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. The fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui. Additionally, Maui Mutual Aid has been a driving force in providing essential resources and assistance to those in need on the island of Maui.

To participate in "A Ray of Hope for Maui" fundraiser, customers can visit any of Seattle Sun Tan's 34 locations throughout Washington and Idaho. By choosing Seattle Sun Tan for their tanning needs, customers will not only enjoy a sun-kissed glow but will also contribute to the well-being of the Maui community.

"We invite our valued customers to be part of this meaningful endeavor. Together, we can make a difference for Maui," added Swerland.

About Seattle Sun Tan

Seattle Sun Tan has been a trusted name in the tanning industry since its inception in 2004. With 34 locations across Washington and Idaho, Seattle Sun Tan offers state-of-the-art tanning facilities, anti-aging and wellness services, top-tier customer service and a commitment to community support. The "A Ray of Hope for Maui" fundraiser exemplifies the company's dedication to making a positive impact beyond its tanning and wellness offerings.

Media Contacts:

Lee Keller, Cell: (206) 799-3805 Email: [email protected]

Scott Swerland Phone: (206) 856-6800 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SEATTLE SUN TAN