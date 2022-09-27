Seattle Therapist Creates Online Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Course

Program addresses gaps in SEL caused by at-home learning

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic Laura D Schneider knew there would be a need for online social emotional skills training accessible to parents. So, she took the curriculum she had been teaching in-person for years and created an online version of Casey's Clubhouse; it is the first of its kind in social skills training made readily available to families and is 100% online.

The mission of Casey's Clubhouse™ is to offer holistic, integrated social emotional curriculum and support materials that make real differences in the lives of children and parents using Best Practices as their guide. We use a combination of research and technology, and pull from psychology, education, and neuroscience as we look to support a whole mind-body system rather than just pieces and parts. Laura Doerflinger Schneider is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with a Master's Degree in Psychology. She has been working as a mental health counselor in Kirkland, WA, helping children, adolescents, and adults find balance, gain perspective, and learn effective skills to address life's challenges. She ran and developed social skills groups for the past 18 years. Ms. Schneider is available for speaking engagements, training workshops, and interviews.

Children being out of the classroom for entire grade levels wreaked havoc on more than their academic achievements. By the time in-person instruction was reintroduced, some children had never set foot in a classroom; many were exhibiting signs of social anxiety and stress.

In a national survey of educators administered by the EdWeek Research Center in January, 39 percent of respondents said that "compared to prior to the pandemic in 2019, the social skills and emotional maturity levels" of their current students are "much less advanced." Social Emotional Learning programs teach and practice skills that help children regulate, integrate, and concentrate. These skills and experiences increase resiliency and academic success.

Before the pandemic Schneider and her former partner, Leslie Fields, LHMC, created in-person SEL therapeutic groups, known at Casey's Clubs throughout the Seattle area. Although geared towards children ages 6 -12 with ADHD or on the autism spectrum, the courses proved successful in neuro-typical populations as well.

"During Covid, we had to cancel all of our in-person counseling. I knew there were neuro-diverse kids not getting the services they needed, but also every child was not experiencing social interactions so vital to healthy development. Getting the Casey's Clubhouse curriculum directly to parents became my priority," commented Schneider.

Casey's Clubhouse consists of 30 animated stories, lessons, and home activities. Parent and facilitator training, as well as online support is provided. Several membership levels are available for parents, professionals, and schools.

https://www.caseys-clubhouse.com/home

