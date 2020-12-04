Seattle's Infectious Disease Research Institute Appoints Candice Decaire as General Counsel

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle's Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) today announced the appointment of Candice Decaire to the role of General Counsel, effective December 1, 2020.

Decaire previously held the title of Director of Legal Affairs for IDRI. In her new position, she will take on an executive leadership role focused on providing strategic legal advice for the organization on all matters. Decaire is tasked with development and protection of intellectual property, negotiating legal agreement and licenses, structuring partnerships and collaborations with outside organizations, advising on risk and compliance and more.

Decaire is a graduate of Smith College and University of Georgia School of Law and previously held positions with CACD Consulting, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP. She has a strong history of successfully motivating both business and legal teams and is experienced in a wide variety of technological fields, from life sciences to medical devices.

"I am tremendously excited to be joining IDRI's executive team as General Counsel and grateful for the opportunity to help this organization make its innovative technologies widely available around the globe," said Decaire. "It's a true privilege to be working with a superlative team of leaders, scientists and experts."

IDRI is a nonprofit biotech organization that combines high-quality scientific research with product development and manufacturing capabilities to help combat some of the world's deadliest diseases, including COVID-19. For nearly three decades, much of IDRI's work has been focused on creating immune-enhancing technologies that improve the body's natural response to disease. It is IDRI's mission to make these technologies widely available at a low cost and to build a world in which every person has access to the tools that harness their immune systems and allow for a long, healthy life free of disease.

"Candice's hard work and expertise have already been instrumental to IDRI's success, so we're thrilled to see her move into this new role as we continue to build on our successes and innovations from the last 27 years," said Dr. Corey Casper, IDRI's President and CEO. "The solutions we're developing are capable of changing the outcome of pandemics like we're currently seeing, and we're determined to get these treatments into the hands of the world's most vulnerable populations as quickly as possible. Our growing leadership team is making that possible."

IDRI is currently partnering with several academic, private, public and nonprofit organizations from around the world to collaborate on promising COVID-19 vaccine and treatment technologies. One such trial in process with biotech company Celularity — which is studying the use of "Natural Killer" (NK) cells to boost the body's natural response to COVID-19 infection — was recently given safety clearance to proceed to its next phase of testing.

Another IDRI COVID-19 solution — an RNA vaccine platform currently in development with Amyris — may help solve several of the distribution and storage challenges of vaccines from the likes of Moderna and Pfizer. In addition, IDRI's adjuvant technology, which helps supercharge the body's immune response to make vaccines more effective, has already been shared with 57 vaccine developers in seven different countries as they race to create solutions to help end the pandemic.

For more information on IDRI and the organization's various trials and technologies, visit www.idri.org.

About IDRI

As a nonprofit global health organization located in Seattle, Wash., IDRI (Infectious Disease Research Institute) takes a comprehensive approach to combat infectious diseases and cancer, combining the high-quality science of a research organization with the product development capabilities of a biotech company to create vaccines and therapeutics. IDRI combines passion for improving human health with the understanding that it is not just what our scientists know about disease, but what we do to change its course that will have the greatest impact. Founded in 1993, IDRI has 55 employees with more than 100 partners/collaborators around the world. For more information, visit IDRI online at www.idri.org.

