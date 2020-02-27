Seattle's Oldest Dispensary Reopens in Fremont: Lux Pot Shop Offers a Unique Approach To Buying Cannabis

"Our goal is to offer the very best to our customers," says General Manager and Co-founder, Shea Hynes. "For the grand opening week, we have invited various brand ambassadors into the store to speak about the most innovative products. We're bringing experts directly to the customers. These seminars will be paired with a week-long storewide sale, encouraging the Fremont community to learn more about cannabis' potential and the products we carry. This is what Lux is all about; educating its community, so they can make informed decisions about which products are right for them." continued Hynes.