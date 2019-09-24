Seatylock Announces the SeatyGo - the First and Only Detachable Bike Seat - Now Live on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seatylock is pleased to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for the SeatyGo, a patented, groundbreaking bike seat that will solve some of the most significant problems that over 47 million cyclists in the U.S. alone face in their daily commuting experience. It's the first and only complete solution for saddle theft, for keeping a saddle dry in wet weather conditions and for protecting a saddle from long-term damage caused by sun and humidity.

What is SeatyGo?

An innovative bike seat that will ensure a saddle always remains safe and dry

SeatyGo is based on an innovative bike seat based on a unique configuration that allows cyclists to easily detach their saddle from the rails and take it on the go, ensuring their saddle always stays safe and dry.

Why SeatyGo?

In order to keep their bike seat safe and dry, cyclists typically remove their seat post and take it on the go or leave their seat locked in an improvised manner. Both options are partial and incomplete, leaving cyclists without a convenient and practical solution to secure their saddle from theft while also protecting it from weather-related damages. "At Seatylock we always try to look at problems and inconveniences that the cycling community encounters and think of simple and applicable solutions," said Michael Shenkerman, CEO and co-founder of Seatylock. "Living in a city with many cyclists, for years I have been noticing people walking around with their seat posts like large torches in their hands. I also noticed a huge amount of bike seats that were in terrible shape because they got wet due to rain and snow or were just destroyed by the sun. With SeatyGo, we put an end to these everlasting problems in a simple and user-friendly manner."

About SeatyGo

SeatyGo comes in three different models (Dynamic, Urban and Ebike) to offer a solution for all types of cyclists, no matter what kind of saddle and riding posture they prefer. "All three models are designed to create a responsive, comfortable, light-weight saddle and SeatyGo's concept will make sure your saddle will last for many years," said Shenkerman. He added that "SeatyGo is truly going to improve the daily commuting experience for millions of cyclists around the world."

Estimated Launch and Pricing: SeatyGo's Kickstarter will run until the 24th of October, 2019. Its goal is to raise $30,000 for a December 2019 launch, with an MSRP of $85. Kickstarter backers will get 20-30 percent off, starting at $60, and can choose between the three models, which will be available in multiple colors: black, gray and red.

For more information: www.seatylock.com

About Seatylock

Seatylock are the developers and manufacturers of innovative, high-end, bike security solutions. Seatylock's products have been sold to tens of thousands of cyclists in over 70 countries around the world, and the SeatyGo is their sixth project on Kickstarter.

Project Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/seatylock/seatygo-the-first-and-only-detachable-bike-seat

Media Contact: media@seatylock.com

Full Press-Kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jt1ub30ed1585yh/AAC6vm7MUb2fvu9HNxspLALwa?dl=0

