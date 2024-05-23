Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates Partners with Adonis to Drive RCM Efficiency, Increase Revenue, and Support Recent Rapid Growth

Leading regional provider of orthopedic care turns to Adonis to decrease costs, increase revenue, and support rapid expansion.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform, today announces its partnership with Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates, a top regional provider of orthopedic care for over 40 years. Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates is represented by 83 providers across 9 locations, and offers a wide range of orthopedic and physical therapy services, including hip and knee replacement, foot, ankle, hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder orthopedics, pediatric orthopedics, sports medicine, and more.

Leading regional provider of orthopedic care turns to Adonis to decrease costs, increase revenue, and support rapid expansion.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates. Having the opportunity to work with such an experienced, well-respected organization provides the right ingredients for our team to make an immediate impact," said Aman Magoon, Co-Founder and Chief of Product, Adonis. "Orthopedics providers face an uphill battle when it comes to effectively managing RCM. We're fortunate to have rapidly learned a great deal about these needs and nuances as a result of similar partnerships. We're eager to deploy technologies that create transformative change in performance, enabling Seaview to meet their growth potential while continuing to provide excellent patient care."

In collaboration with Adonis, Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates, will accelerate revenue growth by increasing RCM efficiency and productivity to support their recent growth. This will be accomplished through the use of Adonis Intelligence, a data analytics platform that integrates directly with a company's EHR, in this case eClinicalWorks, and utilizes AI and machine learning to give internal billing teams a better line of sight into key billing metrics and alleviate issues that arise from payors over time. Through this partnership, Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates will gain access to accounts receivable clustering, AI-driven Smart Worklists, actionable alerting and monitoring, customizable dashboarding and reporting, and more. Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates will use these features to mitigate denials, analyze trends, and drive prioritization across billing teams, ultimately improving organizational efficiency, increasing revenue, and decreasing billing spend.

"Over the last 5 years, our organization has exhibited a tremendous amount of growth in patient volume, geographic coverage, and revenue, " said Dr. Art Vasen, Managing Partner at Seaview. "With that rapid growth we're in need of a partner that could increase efficiency of our RCM and billing organization and accelerate overall revenue growth while allowing the physicians to focus on patient care. We've scoped other products in the industry but were unable to meet the current challenge of managing A/R complexity and workforce management in the way that we needed. When surveying the landscape of potential partners, we were excited by some of Adonis Intelligence's stand-out features, like Smart Worklists, denial clustering, and customizable dashboarding and reporting capabilities. The team at Adonis also took a hands-on approach throughout the exploration of a partnership, which we are confident will continue forward. We're thrilled to be partnered with Adonis in this next stage of our revenue cycle innovation journey."

To learn more about Adonis, please visit adonis.io .

About Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates

Seaview Orthopaedics has provided a wide range of orthopedic services and physical therapy across the state of New Jersey for over 40 years. The mission of Seaview Orthopaedics is to be the preferred provider of orthopedic care amongst its community, case managers and primary care physicians. They believe in earning the trust of their patients, not only by providing the highest quality and leading-edge medical care, but also by treating each patient and their family with genuine compassion. The ultimate goal of the institution is to assist and stand by each patient as they journey through the healthcare process, recognizing the inherent stress it can bring. Seaview Orthopaedics achieves their mission by maintaining open communication, educating patients with the latest medical information so that they can make informed decisions, and providing their staff with the tools and the environment they need for growth and longevity.

About Adonis

Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation Platform, built for Healthcare, solving for operational challenges that impact the integrity of revenue cycle management. On average, Healthcare providers are unable to collect 15% or more of the revenue it's owed. This is a result of compounding fractures in traditional RCM; a series of people, processes, systems, and tools are collectively responsible for this dilemma. Powered by data science and automation, Adonis provides solutions to address the common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes. No matter where you are in your revenue cycle journey, we can help you take a step in the right direction to achieve your revenue potential. Learn more at adonis.io.

Contact:

Dan Murdoch

[email protected]

SOURCE Adonis