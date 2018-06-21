Seaward Management Announces Rebrand to Prio Wealth

Prio Wealth was founded in 1988 and is committed to serving individuals, families and non-profit organizations with their wealth management needs, providing objective investment advice by acting in a client's best interest. Over the years, the firm has adapted to leverage behavioral economics to merge both life and money priorities to meet the holistic needs of clients. Along with the rebrand, Prio has also introduced a sophisticated, disciplined and collaborative planning process that incorporates a system of digital tools and exercises which give clients clarity, confidence, and control over their financial lives.

"In the past 30 years, the wealth management industry has seen tremendous evolution; however, the traditional, formula-based approach to serving clients seems to be stagnant. With the rebrand, we decided to rebuild our value proposition to meet the needs of the people we serve in a more insightful and personalized way," said John Bratschi, CEO at Prio Wealth. "Our legacy of investment management expertise is now stronger with the financial life management process. Further, the new name is a natural fit, and we're excited to embark on this next chapter for our firm."

Prio will continue to provide clients with a personalized experience based on their respective needs and incorporate socially responsible investing as part of their investment focus. In addition to the new name, the rebranding efforts also include a new website and logo that reflect the forward-thinking mentality of the Prio team.

For more information, or to learn more about the firm's approach to providing financial life management, please visit PrioWealth and explore the new website.

About Prio Wealth:

Prio Wealth, a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm based in Boston, MA, has been helping clients prioritize their financial and life goals for thirty years. Using a disciplined and collaborative process, Prio provides individuals, families and non-profit organizations with personalized wealth management and planning services. Additional information is available at www.priowealth.com.

