Report Scope:

Desalination plants range from the very small to large industrial or municipal facilities. This study discusses the status of global water resources and the growing gap between freshwater resources and water demand from all sectors.



Within this global context, the specific growth drivers for and the challenges related to the evolution of the desalination equipment market are presented.



A technical overview of the primary desalination technologies is provided, as well as an overview of novel distillation methods. The report presents the hypothetical unit cost of water as produced by the primary technologies as well as the sensitivity of that cost to variations in economic parameters.



The report also features a separate section highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the seawater and brackish water desalination market at the global level. The section covers the pandemic's disruptions on the demand and supply of the technologies used for desalination and surveys the strategic investments taken by governments to boost the growth of the market globally.



A separate section on the Russia-Ukraine war is also included. This section provides a detailed analysis of the impact of this conflict on the seawater and brackish water desalination market.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), with 2021 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2022 to 2027. In addition, installed capacities of desalinated water (reported in thousand m3/day) are provided with projections through 2027.



Regional-level market sizes, with respect to technology and application, are also provided. The impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have been factored into the estimates of market size.



Report Includes:

- 109 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for seawater and brackish water desalination

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for seawater and brackish water desalination in value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast for annual and cumulative capital investments in desalination plants, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, and geographic region

- Understanding of the primary desalination technologies and developments of various desalination methods, and assessment of the seawater and brackish water desalination plants industry on a worldwide basis, both from a market and application perspective

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

- Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war on the global seawater and brackish water desalination market

- Insight into recent industry structure of desalination plants, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on the desalination industry ecosystem

- Analysis of the key patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the market for seawater and brackish water desalination

- Profiles of major and minor companies working on or in conjunction with desalination plants. Leading players including Acciona, Aquatech International LLC, DuPont, LG Chem, Veolia, and Toray Industries Inc.



Summary:

Desalting brackish water or seawater is often discussed as one solution to the earth's growing need for water in the face of dwindling resources.The evolution of a desalination industry for large-scale units has had moments of considerable growth followed by periods of less activity.



Rapid cost reductions and technological improvements have fueled the growth period, while inconsistent funding resources, inadequate infrastructure, sustainability concerns and fluctuating energy prices have constrained it. This report discusses the drivers for growth as well as the continuing challenges facing the desalination industry.



The need for new sources of water and the roles played by seawater and brackish water in meeting that demand are quite clear. The key metric is population growth; population growth translates into greater needs for agriculture and higher energy, the primary drivers of water demand.



The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that over half of the world's population is projected to live in water-stressed regions by 2050, and REDACTED people are projected to live in areas that have risk of floods. The German Federal Environment Agency estimates that 1 billion people live in countries where water is scarce, and it predicts that by 2050, 25% the world's population will be dealing with chronic or regular water shortages.



The World Economic Forum lists water crises as the global risk with the highest concern over the next 10 years.



The percentage of populations living in coastal regions is large and growing in all parts of the world. An estimated 40% of people live within 100 kilometers of a coastline, but many rely on water transported from the interior or from groundwater.



These coastal communities are increasingly looking to the sea for drinking water, as well as for water needed for industrial development. Currently, about 1% of the world's water supply is produced through desalination.



That percentage, however, is rapidly changing. As of the end of 2021, there are over REDACTED plants that process brackish water and seawater with a total desalination capacity of approximately REDACTED million cubic meters per day (m3/d), as compared with REDACTED million m3/d in 2010.



This capacity is expected to double by 2050.



In addition to growing demand, there is the complicating factor of misuse or overuse of water resources. Freshwater sources are declining at a faster rate than the rate of demand because of environmental contamination and over pumping of nonrenewable resources.



Climate change is also playing a role through severe droughts that are aggravating water scarcity in many world regions.



Desalination is not environmentally benign. It uses large amounts of energy, the source of which adds considerable carbon to the atmosphere, and it discharges concentrated brine.



Governments and communities considering desalination must weigh the impact of desalination against that of water-supply alternatives such as diverting rivers or building dams. As the number of plants increases, environmental concerns will grow; current and planned plants have already encountered public opposition.



In addition, new and more stringent environmental rulings should be expected. As brine disposal becomes more limited by regulation, it will become costlier, thus increasing desalination plant operating costs.



__________________________

