Seaweed Market size is set to grow by USD 5.56 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing marketing strategies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global seaweed market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.56 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.22% during the forecast period. The paleo diet's rising trend is projected to boost the global seaweed market. Seaweeds, being a staple in paleo diets, come in three colors - red, green, and brown. Common paleo seaweeds include Dulse, used as a snack or spice, Kombu (brown) for flavoring, Nori for sushi wrapping, and Wakame (green) for salads and miso soup. The increasing consciousness against processed food is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global seaweed market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

Seaweed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5562.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries China, Indonesia, Japan, US, and South Korea Key companies profiled Acadian Seaplants Ltd., Beijing Leili Agricultural Co. Ltd, Biostadt India Ltd., Branded Garden Products Ltd., BRANDT Inc., Cargill Inc., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Corbion nv, De Smaakspecialist, DuluxGroup Australia Pty Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gelymar SA, gimMe Health Foods Inc., Indigrow Ltd., Irish Seaweeds, J M Huber Corp., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables Inc., Ocean Harvest Technology Ltd., and West Coast Marine Bio Processing Corp.

Market Driver

The seaweed market is currently seeing significant growth with various sectors showing strong interest. Consumers are increasingly seeking out sustainable and healthy food options, leading to increased demand for seaweed products. Exporters are focusing on countries like China, Consumer Preferences are driving the market, with an emphasis on edible seaweed varieties like brown and red seaweed.

Carbon-based products are also gaining traction. Producers are exploring new methods to increase yield and improve quality. The industry is also seeing innovation with the development of new applications for seaweed, such as in the food, health, and industrial sectors. Overall, the seaweed market is a growing and dynamic industry, with many opportunities for businesses to get involved.

Market Challenges

The seaweed market faces challenges due to potential health risks from over-consumption. High nutrient concentrations, such as vitamin K and iodine, can interfere with medications and pose risks for certain individuals.

For instance, excessive vitamin K intake can affect warfarin's efficacy, while high potassium levels in red seaweed may cause issues for those with kidney disease. Additionally, high iodine content in some seaweed types can negatively impact thyroid function and lead to recalls. These health concerns may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The seaweed market faces several challenges in the industry. Sustainability is a key concern, as colining and processing require careful handling to maintain the quality of the product. The cost of production can be high due to the need for specific growing conditions and labor-intensive harvesting methods. Additionally, the market is competitive, with a large number of players producing and exporting seaweed from various countries.

Exporting countries like China , Indonesia , and the Philippines dominate the market, but new markets in Europe and North America are emerging. The market also faces regulatory challenges, as food safety and environmental regulations can impact production and export. Producers must adapt to these challenges to remain competitive and meet consumer demand for sustainable and healthy seaweed products.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Red seaweed

1.2 Brown seaweed

1.3 Green seaweed Application 2.1 Agriculture

2.2 Animal feed

2.3 Human food Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Red seaweed- The seaweed market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for natural and sustainable food sources. Key players include China, South Korea, and Indonesia, who dominate production and export. Seaweed is used in various industries, including food, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, making it a versatile commodity. Consumers value its nutritional benefits, such as high protein and iodine content, leading to continued market expansion.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021)

Research Analysis

The Seaweed Market encompasses various types of macroalgae, including Blue, Red, and Brown seaweed. These seaweeds serve multiple industries and applications. In the Food and Beverages sector, seaweed is used as a source of Human food, Hydrocolloids, and Animal feed additives. In the Agriculture industry, seaweed is utilized as Fertilizers and Raw materials. Seaweed finds extensive use in Aquaculture as feed and for enhancing Immunity enhancement in farmed species.

Additionally, seaweed compounds are employed in Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, and Biomedicine for Cancer treatment. The market for seaweed is significant, with strong Export performance from countries with Rocky shorelines. Seaweed contributes to various sectors, including Energy, Chemicals, and Food, making it a versatile and valuable resource.

Market Research Overview

The Seaweed Market encompasses various types of edible and industrial seaweeds, including Brown, Green, and Red seaweeds. These seaweeds are sourced from different regions worldwide, such as the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. The market is driven by the increasing demand for seaweed-derived products due to their nutritional benefits and sustainability.

Seaweed is rich in essential minerals, vitamins, and fiber, making it a popular ingredient in food and beverage industries. Additionally, it is used in the production of various industrial applications, such as fertilizers, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising awareness of health and wellness, as well as the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture and aquaculture practices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Red Seaweed



Brown Seaweed



Green Seaweed

Application

Agriculture



Animal Feed



Human Food

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

