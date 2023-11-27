Seaweed Market to increase by USD 4.75 billion between 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 67% of the global market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 02:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seaweed market size is expected to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. Increasing marketing strategies is notably driving the seaweed market. However, factors such as health risks associated with the consumption of seaweed may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (red seaweed, brown seaweed, and green seaweed ), application (agriculture, animal feed, and human food ), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seaweed Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seaweed Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by red seaweed is significant during the forecast period. The growing use of seaweed in foods is fuelling the growth of this segment. In addition, there is a rising demand for seaweed with the increasing awareness of the health benefits of seaweed consumption. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • APAC accounts for 67% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia are some of the main countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC. Factors such as the rise in consumption of seaweed both for human food and animal feed are  fuelling the market growth in APAC.  Furthermore, there is rising adoption of seaweed across industries including paints, medicine, chemicals, textile printing, and agriculture. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The seaweed market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Acadian Seaplants Ltd., Biostadt India Ltd., Branded Garden Products Ltd., BRANDT Inc., Cargill Inc., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Corbion nv, De Smaakspecialist, DuluxGroup Australia Pty Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gelymar SA, gimMe Health Foods Inc., Indigrow Ltd., Irish Seaweeds, J M Huber Corp., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables Inc., Ocean Harvest Technology Ltd., West Coast Marine Bio Processing Corp., and Beijing Leili Agricultural Co. Ltd

Related Reports:

The organic rice flour market size is projected to increase by USD 156.61 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% between 2023 and 2028.

The pet treats market size is projected to increase by USD 9,103.56 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% between 2023 and 2028.

Seaweed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.34

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 67%

Key countries

US, China, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Agricultural Rollers Market to increase by USD 382.46 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising demand for efficient residue management of soil boosts the market growth - Technavio

Agricultural Rollers Market to increase by USD 382.46 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising demand for efficient residue management of soil boosts the market growth - Technavio

The agricultural rollers market is expected to grow by USD 382.46 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Groundfish Market to increase by USD 11.44 billion between 2022 to 2027; Growing awareness about the health benefits of groundfish boosts the market - Technavio

Groundfish Market to increase by USD 11.44 billion between 2022 to 2027; Growing awareness about the health benefits of groundfish boosts the market - Technavio

The groundfish market size is expected to grow by USD 11.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.