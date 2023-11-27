Seaweed Market to increase by USD 4.75 billion between 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 67% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seaweed market size is expected to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. Increasing marketing strategies is notably driving the seaweed market. However, factors such as health risks associated with the consumption of seaweed may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (red seaweed, brown seaweed, and green seaweed ), application (agriculture, animal feed, and human food ), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by red seaweed is significant during the forecast period. The growing use of seaweed in foods is fuelling the growth of this segment. In addition, there is a rising demand for seaweed with the increasing awareness of the health benefits of seaweed consumption. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC accounts for 67% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan , South Korea , and Indonesia are some of the main countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC. Factors such as the rise in consumption of seaweed both for human food and animal feed are fuelling the market growth in APAC. Furthermore, there is rising adoption of seaweed across industries including paints, medicine, chemicals, textile printing, and agriculture. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The seaweed market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Acadian Seaplants Ltd., Biostadt India Ltd., Branded Garden Products Ltd., BRANDT Inc., Cargill Inc., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Corbion nv, De Smaakspecialist, DuluxGroup Australia Pty Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gelymar SA, gimMe Health Foods Inc., Indigrow Ltd., Irish Seaweeds, J M Huber Corp., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables Inc., Ocean Harvest Technology Ltd., West Coast Marine Bio Processing Corp., and Beijing Leili Agricultural Co. Ltd

Seaweed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

