Seaweed Protein Market size to increase by USD 366.63 million between 2023 to 2028| The growing health consciousness among consumers to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seaweed Protein Market size is expected to grow by USD 366.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness among consumers is notably driving the seaweed protein market. However, factors such as health risks associated with the overconsumption of seaweed protein may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Source (Red, Brown, and Green), Method (Conventional and New), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The red segment is expected to contribute significant market growth share during the forecast period. The rising utilization of red seaweed in various food products is a key driver behind the market expansion of this particular seaweed segment. Moreover, as awareness about the health advantages of consuming seaweed continues to increase, there is a growing demand for red seaweed. Additionally, the rising global popularity of Southeast Asian cuisines, known for their extensive use of seaweed, is a significant factor boosting the growth of this segment.

Exploring the Nutritional Richness of Seaweed: Varieties, Vitamins, and Culinary Delights

Seaweed, a diverse category of edible marine plants, encompasses various types such as kelp, sargassum, and dulse seaweed. Renowned for their nutritional richness, these seaweed types offer a number of vitamins and minerals, making them valuable in the realm of edible seaweed as a nutritious source of food.

Kelp, a large brown seaweed, is celebrated for its high vitamin content, notably rich in vitamins A, C, D, and K. Kelp versatility extends from being a nutrient-dense ingredient in various culinary creations to a supplement contributing to overall health.

Sargassum, another notable seaweed variant. Sargassum is recognized for its distinct brown hue and is commonly consumed in parts of Asia and the Caribbean. Sargassum is esteemed for its abundant vitamins and minerals, including iodine, calcium, and potassium, providing numerous health benefits.

Dulse seaweed, characterized by its reddish-brown color, is noted for its unique taste and nutritional profile. Packed with vitamins B6, B12, and A, dulse seaweed is revered as a wholesome addition to meals, offering a burst of nutrients in seaweed-based foods.

Across different cultures globally, edible seaweed has found its way into diverse cuisines, emphasizing its role in enhancing both the flavor and nutritional value of various dishes. As a key component in traditional Asian fare, seaweed enriches foods with its umami flavor and serves as a vital ingredient in sushi, soups, salads, and snacks.

Seaweed food, rich in essential nutrients, presents a diverse range of culinary possibilities due to its unique taste and abundant nutritional value. Delving into the world of seaweed vitamin content reveals its significance as a natural source of vitamins and minerals beneficial for overall health and well-being. Incorporating seaweed food into one's diet not only introduces a flavorful twist but also offers an array of essential nutrients, making it a versatile and beneficial addition to various dishes.

The abundance of seaweed types and their diverse nutritional composition has elevated seaweed to a coveted position in the realm of health-conscious and culinary communities worldwide. Incorporating seaweed into diets not only introduces a variety of flavors but also provides essential vitamins, making it a valuable and versatile addition to the spectrum of healthy foods.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is projected to contribute approximately 65% to the global market growth during the forecast period. In APAC, notable countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia are driving the growth of the seaweed protein market due to the increased adoption of seaweed protein as a dietary component. The increase in seaweed utilization in Asian cuisines, particularly within Chinese, Japanese, and Korean culinary traditions, has resulted in increased sales of both raw and processed seaweed in the region. This trend is owing to seaweed's rich content of protein, amino acids, vitamins, and essential minerals like iron. Additionally, APAC stands as the foremost producer and processor of seaweed, led by countries such as China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, which exert significant influence on global production, thus boosting market growth in the region. Buy the full report here

Company Insights

The seaweed protein market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Acadian Seaplants Ltd., AquaPharm Laboratories, AtSeaNova, Cargill Inc., Cascadia Seaweed, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., DuluxGroup Australia Pty Ltd., Ebb and Flow Seaweed, gimMe Health Foods Inc., J M Huber Corp., Kelp Products International Pty Ltd., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables Inc., Marcel Trading Corp., North Atlantic Organics Ltd., Ocean Harvest Technology Ltd., Oceans Balance, seagardenstore, Seakura, Seatech Bioproducts Corp., The Seaweed Co.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Source Market Segmentation by Method Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

