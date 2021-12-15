Seaweed Yarnmaker, AlgiKnit, Launches Innovation Hub in North Carolina to Scale Production of Eco-Conscious Yarns for Global Fashion Brands

A 2021 report from the World Economic Forum identified fashion, and its supply chain, as the planet's third largest polluter—around two-thirds of a garment's carbon footprint comes from the production of synthetic fibers such as polyester and nylon. These non-renewable fibers are primarily derived from fossil fuels—namely crude oil. In fact, roughly 342 million barrels of oil are used each year in the production of synthetic fibers.

AlgiKnit is transforming the fashion ecosystem by creating yarns derived mostly from kelp, one of the most renewable and regenerative organisms on the planet. The company's yarns are built with function and accessibility in mind to provide a scalable and sustainable alternative for designers, manufacturers and consumers looking for materials with a significantly lower environmental footprint than conventional textiles. AlgiKnit's versatile yarns can be used across the industry to create footwear, accessories, and garments.

"We know consumers need more cost-competitive, environmentally-sound material options that perform as well as conventional materials," said Aaron Nesser, co-founder and CTO of AlgiKnit. "The yarn we're producing today has the look and feel of the natural fibers consumers are familiar with, plus all the makings of a no-compromise conscious material."

To create the next generation of eco-conscious and ethical materials, and to meet the growing demand of hundreds of global brands seeking to use AlgiKnit materials, the company saw a momentous opportunity in expanding its facility beyond its headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.

The Research Triangle area's rich history of textile manufacturing and the close proximity to numerous research and testing facilities will allow the company to accelerate and sustain its growth with access to unmatched expertise and cutting-edge technology in the area.

"North Carolina's Research Triangle area is becoming a hub for big tech and life sciences, and we look forward to collaborating with other companies focused on scientific innovation and disruption," said Aleksandra Gosiewski, co-founder and COO of AlgiKnit. "We're also excited for the opportunity to tap into the deep and diverse pool of talent and knowledge in the area to strengthen our scientific and engineering divisions."

AlgiKnit co-founder and CEO, Tessa Callaghan adds, "Our expansion in North Carolina marks an important next step for AlgiKnit's growth, and will help foster a carbon-neutral, toxin-free future that delivers value for our partners and the planet, all the while creating a safe, diverse, and dynamic environment for our team."

If you're a brand looking to partner with AlgiKnit please get in touch at www.algiknit.com/contactus .

AlgiKnit is currently hiring. If you're interested in learning more about open roles in New York and North Carolina, visit www.algiknit.com/careers.

About AlgiKnit, Inc.

AlgiKnit is a biomaterials company built by designers and backed by science to create new methods of textile production. Founded in 2017, the company is creating eco-conscious yarns from kelp, one of the most renewable organisms on the planet. AlgiKnit's investors include Horizons Ventures, SOSV, Fashion for Good; the company's supporters include the Postcode Lottery Green Challenge and National Geographic.

