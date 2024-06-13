SeaWorld and Coca-Cola Say Cheers to 60 Years with New Celebration Sundays Featuring Exclusive Merchandise Giveaways for Pass Members and Complimentary Beverage Sampling for All Guests

Coca-Cola Celebration Sundays at SeaWorld start Sunday, June 16th and continue the third Sunday of each month for the rest of the year

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola is toasting SeaWorld's 60th anniversary by partnering with the parks to host "Celebration Sundays," featuring free beverage sampling for all guests and exclusive, limited-edition co-branded merchandise giveaways for pass members, while supplies last. The events kick-off on Sunday, June 16 and will continue on the third Sunday of each month through the end of the year. Each month's merchandise giveaway will be a new collectible item that will be announced prior to that month's event. June's giveaway is a 20-ounce Bottle Holder to keep beverages cool all day while exploring "So Much More to Sea" at SeaWorld.

SeaWorld and Coca-Cola Say Cheers to 60 Years with New Celebration Sundays

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 60th Anniversary by giving our guests even more reasons to visit our parks," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc. "Thanks to our partners at Coca-Cola, our guests can grab collectible merchandise while also enjoying cool, refreshing Coca-Cola beverages."

Coca-Cola and SeaWorld have a shared commitment to helping inspire people of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. That is why SeaWorld is donating a $1 million contribution from Coca-Cola to conservation partners and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, now in its 21st year, has provided more than $20 million in grants to nearly 1,400 organizations across all seven continents, all focused on marine animal and ecosystem conservation.

"We are delighted to commemorate this significant milestone alongside SeaWorld parks and their cherished guests throughout 2024," said Valencia Bivens, SVP Strategic Partnerships, The Coca-Cola Company North America.

SeaWorld and Coca-Cola have a long-standing partnership. In 2012, Coca-Cola became the "Official Refreshment Beverage" across all United Park and Resorts' U.S. locations, which includes product offerings, consumer promotion and sponsorship opportunities. At SeaWorld Orlando, annual passholders can enjoy a relaxing moment from the heat at the exclusive Pass Member Lounge presented by Coca-Cola.

Take in the SeaWorld 60th Anniversary Celebrations and explore "So Much More to Sea" this year with an Annual Pass. Annual Passholders enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like exclusive access to new events and attractions, FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Guests are invited to check out the park's local webpages for special offers on tickets and passes – SeaWorld Orlando , SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego .

Since opening for the first time in 1964, SeaWorld has provided meaningful experiences that educate and inspire guests of all ages to care about marine life. The "So Much More to Sea" 60th anniversary campaign continues to deliver on this commitment and promises to provide guests with enriching experience for years to come.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund , a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com .

