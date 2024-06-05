Every day is World Oceans Day at SeaWorld as a portion of park proceeds goes directly toward animal rescue and conservation all year long

First 1,000 guests arriving at each U.S. park today will be gifted a free reusable utensil set to help combat single use plastic pollution; SeaWorld launched biodegradable cutlery across its parks nationwide in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is celebrating World Oceans Day with a free gift for parks guests while supplies last. Celebrating at SeaWorld lets guests become part of the cause for marine life conservation all year long as a portion of proceeds from the parks goes toward animal rescue and conservation. To honor the importance of conserving the world's oceans and animals, SeaWorld is offering free reusable, wheat-based utensil sets to the first 1,000 guests who enter each of its Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego parks on June 8. This reusable utensil set is the latest way guests can join SeaWorld in its continued effort to combat single use plastic pollution. SeaWorld was one of the first theme parks in the U.S. to eliminate single use plastic bags and straws to help keep oceans free of plastic, and the parks launched biodegradable cutlery across its parks nationwide in 2023.

SeaWorld Celebrates World Oceans Day with a Free Gift for Park Guests While Supplies Last

"Throughout our 60-year history, we have been and continue to be committed to creating exciting and immersive experiences that help inspire guests of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. World Oceans Day is a great reminder of the power we all have to make a positive impact on conservation," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc.

A visit to SeaWorld is one way the public can get involved in the conservation of the world's oceans. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world and guests can go behind the scenes to learn more about this important work. The parks make it possible for SeaWorld to continue to make meaningful contributions to science through the study of animals in our care and field research. Those efforts have resulted in the publication of more than 450 peer reviewed scientific articles and books. The non-profit SeaWorld Conservation Fund, now in its 20th year, has provided more than $20 million in grants to nearly 1,400 organizations across all seven continents, all focused on marine animal and ecosystem conservation.

To learn more about how you can participate in World Oceans Day at SeaWorld parks and check out special offers on tickets and passes, guests are invited to check out the park's local webpages – SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment