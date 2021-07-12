SeaWorld Orlando Claims Top Spots as #1 Theme Park and Mako Wins Top Coaster Again in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Poll!

SeaWorld Orlando has been voted the Best Amusement Park in the county by USA Today readers as a part of the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice competition. Mako, SeaWorld's thrilling hyper-coaster, which hits speeds of over 73 miles per hour was also voted the number one roller coaster in the country—a distinction the coaster has won in the past. The nominees are chosen by a panel of experts and 10Best editors, and the top 10 are determined by popular vote. This is the first year that SeaWorld Orlando has taken the number 1 slot in both polls simultaneously!

"We are very excited about our victories. We love the enthusiasm of our park guests and appreciate their votes for this tremendous honor," said Park President Kyle Miller. "The wins are also a testament to the hard work of our SeaWorld Ambassadors who come to the parks everyday and help provide guests with life-long memories at our world-class park. We are delighted to be recognized as the top among such worthy competition in the theme park industry and continue to strive for excellence as we deliver the world-class attractions and shows our guests have come to love and launch all-new experiences for them to explore."

SeaWorld has launched several new and upgraded experiences this year including:

All-new dining experiences like Altitude Burger, Glacier Bar Lakeside Grill, Edy's Ice Cream and the Coaster Coffee Co.

New Seasonal shows like this summer's Rescue Tales

New Merchandise locations like the interactive Build-A-Bear Workshop

Upgrades and Enhancements to Shark Encounter and Key West

Coming this fall: Howl-O-Scream: the park's first-ever nighttime sperate-ticketed Halloween event!

And much more!

Best Way to Play

The best way to experience all of the attractions and events at SeaWorld Orlando throughout the year is with an Annual Pass, with great benefit options like free parking, free guest tickets and more. Guests can take advantage of SeaWorld's July 4 sale—now extended to July 11—to save up to 35% on tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes. The deep discounts are only available for a limited time.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.SeaWorldOrlando.com. Follow SeaWorld on Facebook and Instagram for the latest Seven Seas Food Festival details and information.

