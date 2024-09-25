SeaWorld Orlando Welcomes Orphaned Pacific Walrus Calf Rescued in Alaska to New Home

DOWNLOAD MEDIA ASSETS HERE

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Orlando is grateful to welcome a rare rescued Pacific walrus calf from the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC), now under the expert care of SeaWorld Orlando's renowned animal care specialists. The calf, which was found orphaned and abandoned on the beaches of Utqiagvik, Alaska, has been named Ukiaq, which translates to "autumn" in the language of the Iñupiaq people who live in the area of northern Alaska where she was first found. Ukiaq – or Uki (pronounced "oo-kee") as she is affectionately being called – brings the Alaskan spirit with her to Orlando, honoring the rich culture and traditions of the Alaskan Native peoples.

SeaWorld Orlando is grateful to welcome a rare rescued Pacific walrus calf named Ukiaq – or Uki (pronounced “oo-kee”) as she is affectionately being called- to its new long-term home. After receiving life-saving rehabilitative care at the Alaska SeaLife Center and being deemed non-releasable by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), Uki arrived at SeaWorld Orlando on September 18, weighing approximately 220 pounds and ready to continue her care.

After receiving life-saving rehabilitative care from the ASLC and being deemed non-releasable by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), Uki arrived at her long-term home SeaWorld Orlando on September 18, weighing approximately 220 pounds and ready to continue her care. SeaWorld Orlando was chosen as Uki's new home because of the staff's experience with walrus care, and the overall walrus herd at SeaWorld Orlando allows for the best nurturing environment for her overall care and development, including a female walrus that is capable of acting as a surrogate to Uki.

The specialized care Uki is receiving at SeaWorld is part of the park's long-standing commitment to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. SeaWorld's animal care specialists are working closely with veterinarians to ensure Uki's needs continue to be met, including a carefully crafted feeding plan and ongoing medical evaluations.

While Uki's arrival is a heartwarming milestone, she will not be introduced to SeaWorld Orlando's guest-facing habitats immediately. The young walrus will spend time acclimating to her new surroundings and receiving the round-the-clock care necessary to support her growth and well-being.

"Uki's journey to SeaWorld Orlando is only the beginning of her new chapter. Our team is providing dedicated, 24/7 care to ensure her transition is as smooth as possible," said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando. "We want to give her time to settle into her new home, and once she's ready, guests will have the unique opportunity to meet this extraordinary calf and learn more about our conservation efforts in the Arctic region."

Uki was first discovered by Utqiagvik community members in July 2024, after a walrus herd had left the area. Alone and vulnerable, the young calf, estimated to be only a few weeks old, was transported to the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) in a rescue operation in coordination with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). She received immediate medical care for dehydration and malnourishment from the Alaska SeaLife Center's expert team, and additional professionals familiar with walrus care, including SeaWorld, mobilized to provide additional support for her round-the-clock care.

"We are proud to have been able to quickly respond to the call for help, getting a zoological team with expertise in walrus care to the Alaska SeaLife Center within 24 hours of the calf's rescue," said Dr. Claire Erlacher-Reid, Senior Veterinarian at SeaWorld Orlando. "Uki's story of survival is a testament to the importance of partnerships and rapid response in wildlife rescue, and we are committed to providing her with the highest level of care as she continues her journey here at SeaWorld Orlando."

"We are thrilled by the progress this walrus calf has made since her admission to the Alaska SeaLife Center Wildlife Response Program. As just the eleventh orphaned Pacific walrus calf to come through our doors since our opening 25 years ago, we recognize how incredibly special she is. Success stories like Ukiaq is what inspires us, the only organization authorized to rehabilitate live-stranded marine mammals in the state of Alaska," said Dr. Wei Ying Wong, ASLC President and CEO.

Uki's story of survival continues to highlight the importance of global collaboration in marine mammal rescue. "From the Utqiagvik community members who first found her, to the tireless efforts of the ASLC team, and now to our family here at SeaWorld Orlando, Uki has been surrounded by people committed to giving her a second chance," said Dr. Gaspard.

As she grows stronger in her new home, Uki will play an essential role as an ambassador for her species, educating the public on the challenges Pacific walruses face in the wild. Her story, like many other animals rescued by SeaWorld Orlando, emphasizes the park's ongoing mission to inspire action toward the protection and preservation of marine life.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Orlando