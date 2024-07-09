SeaWorld Orlando's Penguin Trek Opens to Thrills and Cheers: A Must-Ride Family Adventure!

ORLANDO, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Orlando, renowned as the Coaster Capital of Orlando, is excited to announce that its highly anticipated new attraction, Penguin Trek, is now open. The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, July 7, 2024, unveiling the unique family launch coaster within the all-new Antarctica Realm in the park. This immersive area offers an adventure of a lifetime, combining thrilling rides, delightful dining and unforgettable wildlife encounters.

Penguin Trek redefines the family coaster experience with its innovative design and exhilarating adventure. The ride accommodates everyone from young adventurers at 42 inches to tall thrill-seekers up to 77 inches, ensuring fun for the whole family. Guests will beat the summer heat while waiting in the air-conditioned queue lines before boarding unique snowmobile-styled ride cars. The thrilling expedition takes riders through the vast and icy wilderness of Antarctica with two powerful launches, reaching speeds up to 43 mph along a 3,020-foot track that winds through both indoor and outdoor environments. The highlight of the journey is the finale, where guests exit the ride and are immersed in an extraordinary penguin habitat, underscoring SeaWorld's commitment to animal care and conservation.

SeaWorld Orlando's commitment to providing diverse thrills for all family members is evident in Penguin Trek's unique indoor/outdoor coaster experience. This latest addition to the coaster family promises to be another crowning jewel in a park already celebrated for its coaster excellence. Joining the ranks of award-winning rides such as Mako, voted the #1 Best Roller Coaster by the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll for five consecutive years, and Ice Breaker, which secured the #1 New Attraction spot in the same poll, Penguin Trek continues SeaWorld Orlando's legacy of pushing the boundaries of coaster innovation for the whole family.

The new Antarctica Realm, home to Penguin Trek, is a must-visit destination within SeaWorld Orlando, offering a cool and captivating experience for guests of all ages. Visitors can chill out and refresh at South Pole Sips, the latest addition to SeaWorld Orlando's vibrant bar scene, offering ice-cold draft beer, canned selections and tantalizing frozen cocktails. The beloved Expedition Café has also reopened within the Antarctica Realm, featuring a diverse menu that caters to every palate, from healthy grab-and-go options to delectable dishes inspired by Italian and Asian cuisines. Additionally, guests can enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the expansive penguin habitat.

Get Immersed in the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite inspired by the Antarctica Realm

This summer, Club Wyndham®, one of the nation's largest vacation clubs, is inviting travelers to get their chill on in the coolest place they'll ever stay. Club Wyndham has partnered with SeaWorld® during its 60th Anniversary to introduce a custom designed suite at the Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek resort in Orlando, Florida, near SeaWorld Orlando.

Inspired by SeaWorld Orlando's all-new Antarctica Realm and all-new Penguin Trek coaster, the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite brings the majesty of the Antarctic to life inside a spacious one-bedroom deluxe suite. Chilling behind a carved-out ice façade at the front door are all the amenities Club Wyndham is known for, such as fully equipped kitchens (for snow cone making) and separate living and dining areas (for spreading out under a dazzling icicle ceiling). With plenty of Antarctic-themed games, a life size plush penguin to cuddle with, and projections of snow flurries and reflective water effects across the walls, these unique accommodations are the polar opposite of your typical summer vacation.

A portion of each Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite rental booking will be donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit private foundation founded in 2003 to raise support for a wide range of conservation projects. Since its inception, the Foundation has provided more than $20 million in grants to more than 1,300 global organizations and grassroots groups.

The Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite sleeps up to four guests and is now available for two-, three- and four-night reservations between August 1 and September 8, 2024. Rates start at $399 per night*.

For photos and video of the Club Wyndham SeaWorld suite and to book a stay, please visit ClubWyndham.com/seaworldsuite.

Enjoy Unlimited Fun all Summer Long with a SeaWorld Annual Pass

One of the best ways for guests to enjoy all that SeaWorld has to offer is with a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass. Right now, guests can take advantage of the Summer Sale, offering up to 55% off Tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes thru July 14. With an Annual Pass, guests will also enjoy unlimited visits and special benefits like FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Some restrictions and block out dates apply. Another way to enjoy all that SeaWorld Orlando has to offer is with a 2024 Fun Card, which offers park admission through December 31, 2024, for the unbeatable low price of $99.99, less than the price of a single day ticket. Fun Card guests will also have admission to SeaWorld Orlando for a full calendar year to experience thrilling rides, amazing animal encounters and energizing entertainment while also getting the opportunity to be part of all the seasonal events happening in 2024. Annual Passes and Fun Cards can be purchased at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

General Offer Details: Reservations are subject to availability. Valid for new reservations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Reservations may be limited during certain holidays. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted. Cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Void where prohibited by law. CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

*Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite Offer Details: Maximum occupancy is four. Three-night or Four-night minimum length of stay required depending on travel dates selected. Book by June 30, 2024. Travel August 1, 2024 – September 8, 2024. Full payment required at the time of booking. Reservations are non-refundable and non-transferable. This special stay includes: one-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando for up to (4) people during your stay, complimentary SeaWorld Orlando parking, a Penguin Encounter, All Day Dine, Reserved Seating, One-Time Quick Queue, and One Day PhotoKey Access.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

