SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Kicks Off Nationwide Recruitment Week for 10,000 Positions Coast to Coast Across All Parks

22 May, 2023

  • Recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers in 2022
  • Parks offer flexible schedules, exciting perks, and opportunities for career growth
  • Hiring for every park located in San Diego and Chula Vista CA, San Antonio TX, Tampa and Orlando FL, Langhorne PA and Williamsburg VA

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, a leading theme park and entertainment company and recognized in 2022 by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers, is hosting a national hiring event from June 5 -9 to fill over 10,000 positions across its parks nationwide. This includes all six brands with parks located in California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The company is hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions in areas such as Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Retail, Guest Services, Park Quality, Ride Technician, Entertainment and more.

SeaWorld is committed to creating a positive and rewarding work environment. In addition to a flexible work schedule and fun environment, the company offers a range of exciting perks to its Ambassadors, including free park admission, complimentary and discounted tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts, employee referral bonuses, and exclusive ambassador events and attraction previews.

"We are gearing up for another exciting Summer season and are eager to add more people to our team coast to coast who bring passion for our mission and commitment to providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world," said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Whether starting your career with us, or taking the next step in your professional journey, we have plenty of opportunities for future Ambassadors to have fun and enjoy fun benefits and park perks."

Interested candidates should apply online at JoinSeaWorld.com.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 40,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 13 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests. 

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

