Seaworld Parks & Entertainment To Open 11 New Rides And Attractions Across 10 Parks In 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that 11 new thrilling rides and attractions will open in 10 parks, the largest number of new attractions ever introduced in a single year by the company. The new thrills include some of the steepest, tallest, fastest coasters of their kind in North America and the world. In addition to new attractions, a new park is set to open on the West Coast in March 2022 – Sesame Place San Diego.

"We have an ambitious goal of creating something new and meaningful in every one of our parks," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. "These new rides and attractions are part of that commitment and as we look ahead to 2022, we have what we believe is our most significant and exciting lineup of new rides, attractions, events and upgrades in our history."

Exciting new experiences that twist, turn, and swirl span exhilarating new waterslides to the world's fastest hybrid roller coaster sure to get hearts pumping, to family-friendly experiences that inspire and educate SeaWorld's youngest guests. New record breaking and themed attractions and rides include:

