SeaWorld Proudly Salutes America's Bravest this Veterans Day with a Special Military Annual Pass Now Available for a Limited Time to Veterans

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is proud to honor those that serve and their families by extending the Military Annual Pass to include veterans as well as active duty military for a limited time. Previously, the Military Annual Pass offer was only available to active duty military. Now, veterans who purchase a Military Annual Pass will enjoy unlimited admission with no blockout dates and free parking through the end of 2025. Veterans and active duty United States Armed Forces personnel can purchase a Military Pass online at WavesOfHonor.com or at select military bases. Complementary single day admission is also available to active duty Military, along with discounted admission for their family members.

"We are incredibly grateful to all who serve and their families and friends at home who support them," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts, parent company to SeaWorld. "As we approach Veterans Day, we are proud to extend our special Military Annual Pass offer to veteran military personnel to honor those who have served and provide them with the opportunity to enjoy all the fun and enriching experiences our parks have to offer, from up-close animal encounters and educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment."

The special Military Pass offer is part of the Waves of Honor Program to recognize the U.S. military. The program also offers complementary single day admission for active duty military, along with discounted admission for their family members.

Veterans Day Celebrations Across the Parks

This Veterans Day weekend, every SeaWorld park will host a special patriotic celebration honoring those who have served, including special music. Information about park specific celebrations can be found at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

