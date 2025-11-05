SeaWorld Proudly Salutes America's Bravest This Veterans Day with the All-New Military Silver Pass, Now Available for Active-Duty and Veteran Service Members

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of honoring the U.S. military and their families with the all-new Military Silver Pass — now available to both active-duty service members and veterans.

The new pass provides unlimited admission for 12 months to all SeaWorld parks, along with more than $1,000 in exclusive benefits, including FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, a FREE digital photo download, and exclusive in-park discounts — plus access to special Pass Member events and seasonal celebrations all year long.

With this new offer, service members and their families can enjoy a full year of SeaWorld experiences — from award-winning rides and spectacular animal encounters to seasonal events and concerts that make every visit unique.

"We are incredibly grateful to all who serve and to the families who support them at home," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts, parent company to SeaWorld. "The new Military Silver Pass is our way of saying thank you — providing a year's worth of unforgettable memories, adventures, and opportunities to connect with animals, nature, and each other."

The SeaWorld Military Silver Pass is available now at WavesOfHonor.com and at participating military base ticket offices.

Veterans Day Celebrations Across the Parks

This Veterans Day weekend, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego will each host special patriotic celebrations honoring those who have served, featuring stirring musical performances, flag ceremonies, and other heartfelt tributes to the armed forces. Guests can also enjoy special themed food and beverage offerings and other limited-time experiences created to commemorate the day.

Recognizing Service Through the Waves of Honor Program

The Military Silver Pass is part of SeaWorld's long-standing Waves of Honor Program, which recognizes and celebrates the U.S. military community year-round. Through this program, active-duty military personnel continue to receive complimentary single-day admission each year, along with discounted admission for their families.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine-life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences — from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning rides, world-class entertainment, seasonal festivals, and concerts. For more than 60 years, SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, having helped more than 42,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a nonprofit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research and wildlife protection on every continent. A portion of park proceeds supports these ongoing conservation efforts. SeaWorld parks are located in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and are part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands.

For more information, visit SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.