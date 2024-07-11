SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO EXPERIENCES A 'BABY BOOM'

Baby beluga whale and baby Pacific white-sided dolphin are the latest in a series of births at the marine life park.

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 'baby boom' at SeaWorld San Antonio as the park celebrates the arrival of two cetacean calves, a Pacific white-sided dolphin and a beluga whale. Both births occurred within two days of each other at the Beluga Whale and Dolphin Stadium under the watchful eyes of animal care specialists and the park's veterinary team. Additionally, the park recently welcomed a California sea lion, a harbor seal, and a critically endangered radiated tortoise.

"We are excited to welcome two new additions to our whale and dolphin pod," said Katie Kolodziej, Curator of Zoological Operation at SeaWorld San Antonio. "Based on early observations, we are cautiously optimistic that both the calves and the mothers are on the path to reach normal milestones. Our team of animal care specialists will observe the calves and mothers around the clock for the next several weeks."

Both mothers, Piquet, a 36-year-old Pacific white-sided dolphin, and Luna, a 23-year-old beluga whale, are experienced mothers and have previously given birth and raised multiple calves each. After approximately 50 minutes of labor, Piquet gave birth to a female calf weighing roughly 20 pounds and measuring 20 inches long. Luna's calf, a male weighing approximately 130 pounds and four feet long, was born after two and half hours of labor. Both calves were born tail first, the typical position for whales and dolphins during parturition. The calves will swim closely alongside their mothers often gliding in their slip stream for several weeks to conserve energy. Both calves will soon be introduced to the existing pod of whales and dolphins at the facility that now that includes ten beluga whales and eight Pacific white-sided dolphins.

In the coming weeks and months, zoo officials will use this unique opportunity to learn more about each of the species. Animals born under human care offer a unique opportunity to gather information about the species. For over 20 years, SeaWorld has partnered with St. Mary's University in San Antonio to conduct observational research on several species of animals at the park including Pacific white-sided dolphins and beluga whales. Mother and calf interactions, growth rates, nursing patterns and rates, emergence of independent behavior, and social bonding can all be monitored and provide valuable data that can be shared with other members of the zoological community, allowing for additional insights on these fascinating species. Information gleaned from these births would be virtually impossible to obtain from studying animals in the wild. Furthermore, studying animals born under human care can contribute to successful rescue and rehabilitation of animals in distress in the wild.

"We have worked with SeaWorld for two decades conducting observational research on calves and their development," said Dr. Heather Hill Professor of Psychology at St. Mary's University in San Antonio. "SeaWorld's willingness to share successful births like these with us has given undergraduate and graduate students the unparalleled opportunity to study calves, their mothers, and their development. This privilege has led to many scientific insights into the critical importance of young offspring to a social grouping, including significant milestones in play, insights into key social behaviors, and the positive impact offspring have on the other animals."

The "baby boom" began earlier this summer with the arrival of a harbor seal, a California sea lion, and an endangered radiated tortoise. All newborns are showing signs of good health and SeaWorld officials are cautiously optimistic that all of the babies and mothers will continue to thrive and integrate well.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment