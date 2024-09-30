SeaWorld San Antonio Reveals Plans for the ALL-NEW Rescue Jr. Hub, a Kid-Friendly World of Discovery Packed with Interactive Play, Immersive Attractions and a One-Of-A-Kind Water Elements - Opening Spring 2025

2025 Annual Passes are now available with the best benefits ever, including Aquatica for free, free parking, free guest tickets, in-park discounts and exclusive animal experiences; 2025 Annual Pass Members will also be the first to experience Rescue Jr.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Antonio today unveiled its plans for an ALL-NEW friendly world of discovery, the Rescue Jr. hub, set to open Spring 2025. This immersive, hands-on adventure zone will transport young guests into the heart of SeaWorld's animal rescue efforts, where they'll tackle immersive rides, conquer towering climbing structures, splash through vibrant water features and bring to life the rescue and rehabilitation work the SeaWorld team does. From interactive play to kid-friendly coasters, Rescue Jr. aims to inspire and entertain guests of all ages while connecting them to SeaWorld's rescue, rehabilitation and conservation efforts.

Additionally, SeaWorld San Antonio announced the launch of its 2025 Annual Pass, offering the best benefits ever – including unlimited visits, FREE parking and FREE guest tickets as well as in-park discounts on merchandise and food & beverage and exclusive VIP and animal experiences – PLUS, for a limited time, GET AQUATICA FREE!

This spring, children will become the heroes of the park at Rescue Jr. where they can learn about animal rescue and rehabilitation in the coolest way possible - through hands-on, active and engaging experiences, including:

Beach Rescue Racer, a new 1,000-foot roller coaster, with coaster cars in the shape of a beach jeep featuring graphics of different species, will give guests the feeling of rushing to the rescue of animals in need.

Young guests will embark on an exhilarating train ride adventure themed around a thrilling sea rescue search on the Ocean Quest Express and play a game of "I Spy" looking out for hidden sea life along the way.

Tide Pool Tumble allows guests to ebb and flow as they glide and slide in and out with the tide on a seaside joy ride.

Rescuers will take to the skies and soar on Seabird Swing, virtually parasailing high above the ground to observe seabirds.

"Rescue Jr. will be an exciting addition to our park and put marine animal rescue at the forefront with our guests. The new play area will be a fun and exciting way for our guests to learn about the animal rescues that our dedicated teams do every day, 365 days a year," said Jeff Davis, Park President, SeaWorld San Antonio. "We know that Rescue Jr., along with all of our animal habitats and presentations, will ignite a passion in young hearts, inspiring them to become future animal rescuers, scientists, veterinarians or conservationists."

SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world and has come to the aid of over 41,000 injured and orphaned animals. Every park guest can feel good knowing their visit makes a difference in conservation as a portion of proceeds from tickets and in park purchases goes toward SeaWorld's rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

2025 Annual Pass is now available with the best benefits ever, including Aquatica for free!

There's no better way to experience Rescue Jr. and the rest of the exciting 2025 lineup than with the new 2025 Annual Pass. Pass Members will enjoy 12 months of unlimited visits with no blackout dates and will have the unique perk of being among the first to experience the new attraction, along with the park's award-winning events, including Christmas Spectacular, Howl-O-Scream and more. For a limited time, guests who purchase an Annual Pass will get Aquatica for free! Other amazing benefits to being a Pass Member include invitations to exclusive Pass Member events, VIP covered parking, up to six bring a friend free tickets, free gifts and animal experiences, discounts on food and merchandise and more! Annual Pass prices start as low as $99.99.

Theme park enthusiasts can take advantage of this unbeatable offer that allows for fun at the biggest and best theme park in Texas. Admission to popular events like Howl-O-Scream, Christmas Celebration, the Seven Seas Food Festival, Red, White & BBQ and others is included when guests purchase an Annual or Season Pass. These amazing deals on Annual and Season Passes will be available for a limited time. Passes can be purchased now at www.SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

