SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Jewels of the Sea will Open Spring 2025, Plus Announces 2025 Plans for All-New Journey to Atlantis Experience

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Diego revealed that the much-anticipated Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience will now open in Spring 2025. The Jellyfish Experience will be the first of its kind for SeaWorld parks and the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at the park. Featuring a variety of jelly species, beautiful storytelling and a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries, this remarkable exhibit will delight and exhilarate guests. Part of SeaWorld's mission is to educate and inspire guests to explore the wonders of the ocean, and this upcoming exhibit provides a detailed look at jellyfish with exceptional educational components throughout the exhibit.

The park also announced exciting plans in 2025 for Journey to Atlantis, SeaWorld San Diego's first coaster, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. Next year, the ride will be reinvented, paying tribute to the original beloved version while adding new elements to create a more exciting and immersive experience than ever before. The new Journey to Atlantis will emerge with a refreshed storyline, as well as new water elements and special visual effects and new show elements that pay tribute to the original attraction while making it better than ever.

Annual Pass members will be invited to special events between now and when the jellyfish exhibit and Journey to Atlantis open to the public next year. Guests who want to be the first to explore these exciting new experiences can purchase a 2025 SeaWorld Annual Pass now and enjoy a special limited time offer of up to 20% off. Pass Members will enjoy VIP access to the first aquarium opening in a decade as well as be first to ride the new Journey to Atlantis, invitations to brand-new and beloved member events and 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including FREE parking, FREE guest tickets and special savings on merchandise, Quick Queue and more. Pass Members are first for everything, first to experience any new attraction, first to view new animal exhibits and first to know about major park announcements.

"SeaWorld San Diego is committed to providing the jellyfish the highest standards of care while also ensuring each detail of the exhibit is perfect and ready to exceed guest expectations when we open," said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego Park President. "Our Pass Members are our most loyal fans, and they have been eagerly waiting to experience this amazing exhibit. We appreciate their enthusiasm and cannot wait for them to get the first look at our newest addition to the park."

Pass members and guests will not be disappointed when the exhibit opens to the public in 2025. The exhibit features a 10-foot-tall acrylic archway living of jellyfish, one of nation's tallest jelly cylinders in the country at 18-foot-tall, as well as a touchable globe of cascading water and jellyfish and a host of shareable, bespoke photo-op moments for families and adults alike.

The piece de resistance is the exhibit's finale, a stunningly immersive, virtual gallery with walls and ceiling covered in LED digital video panels that display captivating oceanic scenes. Ranging from calm waters to dynamic, energetic crescendos and 360 explorative experiences, guests will be whisked away to an interactive playground that they can enjoy time and again.

"Visiting the new Jellyfish Experience is an amazing opportunity like no other – a chance for our guests to see up close the spectacular details of these underwater marvels and witness how they live their lives in astonishing clarity," said Eric Otjen, VP, Zoological, SeaWorld San Diego. "Guests will walk through striking habitats and view vivid displays to learn more about these wonderful creatures. This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us."

For the remainder of 2024, pass members can also look forward to season preview and exclusive events, including a Christmas Celebration preview on November 15 and a VIP Animal Night for Pass Members of all levels in December.

The SeaWorld San Diego 2025 Calendar includes:

To kick off 2025, guests can enjoy Inside Look, offering a unique behind-the-scenes experience of the park, the vibrant Mardi Gras celebration, Lunar New Year with sights, sounds and aromas of Asia coming to life and Seven Seas Food Festival showcasing a world of international flavors.

As Spring and Summer approach, guests can expect festive, family-friendly Latin celebration in a new way as they dance to the hottest music, sample fiery flavors and much more during Viva La Musica. Guests can then splash into summer at SeaWorld during Summer Spectacular, featuring live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, thrilling rides, fireworks and much more. In addition, SeaWorld Summer Concerts will return with an amazing line-up of music genres that are sure to get guests up and dancing. The park will keep the summer celebration going as it turns up the grill during Bayside Brews & BBQ and an unbeatable mix of craft brews, delicious barbecue fare and live musical performances.

Fall will bring back Spooktacular for not-too-spooky Halloween adventure for all ages with trick-or-treating, festive fall activities, performances and more. As the sun goes down and the moon goes up, Howl-O-Scream, San Diego's largest Halloween nighttime event, will return with haunted houses, scare zones, terrifyingly fun entertainment, coasters, speakeasies, food and more. Designed for a mature audience, this is a separately ticketed event. As November begins, the park will honor those that have passed during Día de los Muertos with large, beautifully dressed Catrina statues that will welcome guests as they discover ofrendas (offerings) of mementos and flowers.

Ending the year will be a guest-favorite event, Christmas Celebration, providing memories and cheerful moments for families and friends with dazzling decorations, stunning Christmas trees, festive holiday music-activated tunnel of lights and spectacular entertainment and performances. Special highlights include the chance to capture a photo with Santa Claus and meet real-life enchanting reindeers.

For more information about events and experiences, park hours and to purchase SeaWorld San Diego's 2025 Annual Pass, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com. Follow SeaWorld on Facebook and Instagram for the latest event details and information.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

