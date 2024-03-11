SeaWorld Unveils 60th Anniversary Celebration Plans for 2024

60th Anniversary celebrations get underway at SeaWorld's parks this month with not-to-be-missed in-park parties, plus a year-long celebration that includes new rides and attractions, new presentations and shows and special pass promotions

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is turning 60 this year, and the parks have revealed big plans to celebrate all year long. The party officially gets started on March 21st – 60 years to the day that SeaWorld first opened its gates in 1964 – and will be in full swing through the weekend and continue throughout the year. The parks are teasing what's to come as the 60th celebrations get underway, including all-new themed rides and attractions coming this spring, exciting new presentations and shows this summer and more exclusive, collectible merchandise dropping throughout the rest of the year.

To get the celebration started, the parks will be hosting a special 60th Anniversary launch party March 21-24 that will feature:

The return of fan-favorite live costumed characters, including Shamu, Coral, and Puck, plus confetti ribbon cannons and a cake-cutting ceremony with specially crafted celebratory cupcakes for guests, while supplies last.

New and returning fan favorite food and beverage items, including special snacks, desserts and drinks.

New and exclusive vintage merchandise, including reusable water bottles, plush animals, snow globes, backpacks, notebooks, blankets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, a custom Precious Moments collectible, and more.

A variety of special entertainment, including dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts.

Commemorative in-park screens sharing memorable moments in the parks from guests and ambassadors. Guests are invited to share their own images and videos of their favorite SeaWorld memories using #SeaWorld60.

All-new historical exhibits in all three parks: Pass Member Lounge in SeaWorld Orlando, Explorers Hub in SeaWorld San Diego and Chill Bar in SeaWorld Antonio. These exhibits invite guests to embark on a trip down memory lane through SeaWorld's 60-year history.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of creating enriching, animal care experiences, exhilarating rides and all-around fun for everyone with our family - the exceptional guests, ambassadors and partners that have made SeaWorld the special place it is today," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc. "As we look to the next 60 years and beyond, we are excited about the future and the one-of-a-kind experiences that will continue to inspire the next generation of guests."

There's "So Much More to Sea" at SeaWorld this year as the 60th Anniversary celebrations continue, with more new ways to enjoy all the parks have to offer coming this year, including:

All-New Thrilling Rides and Attractions : SeaWorld San Antonio just opened the world's first launched flume coaster, "Catapult Falls," to kick off Spring Break, and there's more to come! SeaWorld Orlando's highly anticipated "Penguin Trek" will open this spring, and SeaWorld San Diego is getting ready to soon open "Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience," one of the largest jelly cylinders in the country.

: SeaWorld San Antonio just opened the world's first launched flume coaster, "Catapult Falls," to kick off Spring Break, and there's more to come! SeaWorld Orlando's highly anticipated "Penguin Trek" will open this spring, and SeaWorld San Diego is getting ready to soon open "Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience," one of the largest jelly cylinders in the country. All-New Presentations & Shows : New exciting Cirque-style shows at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio and a live performance character show: Shamu and Crew - 'Together Again' at SeaWorld San Diego, will bring guests more exciting experiences.

: New exciting Cirque-style shows at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio and a live performance character show: Shamu and Crew - 'Together Again' at SeaWorld San Diego, will bring guests more exciting experiences. All-New Character Parades: Making its debut this summer, guests of all ages will enjoy a new 60 th Anniversary celebration parade featuring fan favorite live costumed characters.

Making its debut this summer, guests of all ages will enjoy a new 60 Anniversary celebration parade featuring fan favorite live costumed characters. All-New 60th Anniversary Food & Beverage, Merchandise and Collectibles: Guests will be able to celebrate SeaWorld's milestone 60th Anniversary with special limited-edition food and beverage offerings, collectables and exclusive memorabilia throughout the year.

The best way to take in the 60th Anniversary Celebrations and everything happening at SeaWorld parks this year is with an Annual Pass. Annual Passholders enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like exclusive access to new events and attractions, FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Guests are invited to check out the park's local webpages for special offers on tickets and passes – SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

Since opening for the first time in 1964, SeaWorld has provided meaningful experiences that educate and inspire guests of all ages to care about marine life. The "So Much More to Sea" 60th anniversary campaign continues to deliver on this commitment and promises to provide guests with enriching experience for years to come.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

