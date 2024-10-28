SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream Voted Among Top Theme Park Halloween Events by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream continues to terrify and thrill guests year after year, again earning a coveted top spot on USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Award list, this year ranking as the #2 Best Theme Park Halloween Event. Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego boast menacing scare zones, terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and more horrifying fun throughout the three SeaWorld parks. Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates throughout spooky season.

"There's no other Halloween event like Howl-O-Scream, where our guests can immerse themselves in a truly fun Halloween experience," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive of United Parks & Resorts, parent company of SeaWorld. "This year, our SeaWorld parks have brought new elements to this special event, creating an exciting experience of eerie entertainment, hair-raising shows and a variety of delectably daring food and drink options for all our guests to enjoy."

SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream features all-new haunted houses, spine-chilling scare zones and immersive bars serving chilling drinks and eerie cuisine, boasting a total of five haunted houses, seven scare zones, two shows, five interactive bars and more frights than ever before, promising an unforgettable journey into darkness. Guests can dive into a world where fear meets fantasy, and every corner holds a new thrill.

SeaWorld San Diego's Howl-O-Scream promises to redefine Halloween with its unmatched blend of terrifyingly fun entertainment. This year's event delivers an unforgettable night of terror with heart-pounding haunted houses, like Circus of the Damned and Simon's Slaughterhouse. Those who dare will witness three all-new vile vignettes and seven all-new scare zones, such as Terrors of the Deep featuring deadly sea beasts and Red Moon Revelry with bloodthirsty vampires. Guests will also be thrilled by the all-new Monster Stomp, an electrifying live performance set in the misty streets of Victorian-era London. Additionally, a curated selection of daring food and drink options will keep the frightful fun going all night long.

SeaWorld San Antonio's Howl-O-Scream transforms the park into the biggest and scariest Halloween event in the state of Texas. This year, Howl-O-Scream is scarier than ever, with experiences including six horror-filled haunts and eight Terror-tories (one all-new)! Plus, guests are invited to replenish their thirst for terror at one of the signature Howl-O-Scream bars and find ultimate thrills as they ride coasters at night.

Final Frenzy Sale on Howl-O-Scream Tickets

Guests can save big on tickets for SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego during the Final Frenzy Sale happening now and for a limited time. Howl-O-Scream is included with park admission at SeaWorld San Antonio.

Visit SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego for tickets and details, and don't miss out on the last chance to check out one of the best Halloween events in the country.

About USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

The 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon, revealing each category's 20 nominees. After four weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 28th day at noon. On the Friday after voting ends, winners are revealed. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

