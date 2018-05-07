Sebacia Announces Favorable Ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Regarding Patent Interference Proceedings with Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anthony Lando, CEO of Sebacia, commented, "We are pleased with the outcome of this precedential decision by the Federal Circuit, and we look forward to further proceedings within the PTAB focused on determining first to invent."

The referenced case is General Hospital Corp. v. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc., case number 17-1012, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

About Sebacia

Sebacia, Inc. is a private medical device company dedicated to creating breakthrough topical therapies for the treatment of dermatological conditions affecting millions of people. Sebacia's goal is to provide a better alternative to the daily use of topical and systemic drugs currently available for the treatment of acne. Sebacia's patented microparticles technology was invented at Rice University, and the proprietary dermatology applications were further developed with researchers from the Wellman Center of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Sebacia is located in Duluth, Georgia.

