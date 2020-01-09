Sebacia Announces Leadership Update and Acquisition of Silver Photoparticle Technology Assets from Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebacia, Inc., a privately held commercial stage dermatology and aesthetics company, today provided a business update, first announcing an update to its leadership team. Mr. Chuck Abraham has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company's commercial strategy and execution, including the planned U.S. commercial launch of Sebacia Microparticles in the US for treatment of acne.

In addition, Sebacia announces the acquisition of all assets related to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: SNNA) SNA-001 (silver photoparticle technology) which is a late stage asset pursuing an FDA clearance for light hair removal. This includes all related intellectual property owned or licensed by Sienna and the 510(k) application for light hair removal which was submitted to FDA in September 2019. The acquisition of these assets enables Sebacia to resolve the outstanding patent interference litigation between The General Hospital Corporation (GHC, the owner of certain patents licensed by Sebacia) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Chuck Abraham, Chief Executive Officer of Sebacia, said, "This acquisition enables Sebacia to secure Sienna's silver photoparticle intellectual property, effectively resolving all existing patent conflicts with Sienna, while also establishing Sebacia as a leader in the use of microparticles and laser energy in dermatology. Consolidating the IP within Sebacia allows us to move forward and focus on making our innovative gold microparticle treatment for acne available to dermatologists and their patients and gives us an even deeper pipeline of potential additional indications."

Mr. Abraham continued, "Separately, I'd like to thank The Innovation Factory (TIF) and Anthony Lando for their dedication and hard work leading the company through incubation, R&D, and registration trials in both the EU and U.S. I look forward to leading Sebacia through a successful U.S. commercial launch."

In the U.S., Sebacia is preparing a targeted commercial launch early in 2020 with plans to expand to additional territories later in the year. Patients seeking treatment or physicians looking to offer Sebacia Microparticles can find more information at www.sebacia.com.

About Mr. Chuck Abraham

Most recently Mr. Abraham was CEO of OraMetrix, Inc. which developed 3-D technology solutions to improve the quality and efficiency of orthodontic care. Mr. Abraham led OraMetrix through the commercial launch of its cash pay service and its successful acquisition by Dentsply Sirona in March 2018. Prior positions include leadership roles with eMerge Interactive, Nellcor Puritan Bennett, and General Electric Medical Systems. He attended Mississippi State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Biological/Biosystems Engineering.

About Sebacia

Sebacia, Inc. is a private medical device and aesthetics company focused on creating advanced solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions, with a primary focus on a novel procedure-based acne treatment. Sebacia's goal is to provide a better alternative to the daily use of topical and systemic drugs currently available for the treatment of acne. Sebacia's patented Microparticles were invented at Rice University, and the proprietary dermatology applications were further developed by Sebacia in collaboration with researchers from the Wellman Center of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Sebacia Microparticles is cleared for use in the U.S. and in the EU, the two largest dermatology markets in the world. In the U.S. and Europe, Sebacia Microparticles is sold to dermatologists in select markets. Investors in the company include Accuitive Medical Ventures, Domain Associates, Partners Innovation Fund, Salem Partners, and Versant Ventures.

Sebacia, Inc. is located in Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.sebacia.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/SebaciaNews and https://www.facebook.com/sebaciainc/.

SOURCE Sebacia, Inc.

