Sebacia Announces Oral Presentations Reporting 24-Month EU Real-World Data and 3-Month U.S. Real-World Data of Sebacia Microparticles at ASDS Annual Meeting 2019

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebacia, Inc., a privately held, commercial stage dermatology and aesthetics company, today announced that new long-term, real-world data from two studies evaluating the Company's proprietary Sebacia Microparticles will be featured in two separate oral presentations during the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, being held October 24-27, 2019 in Chicago, IL.

Jill S. Waibel, MD, board-certified dermatologist practicing at the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute, will present the latest results with follow-up out to two years in patients from the Company's ongoing EU real-world registry study. The study was designed to evaluate acne outcomes in patients that received treatment with common first-line topical acne pharmaceuticals prior to the Sebacia treatment.

Ashish Bhatia, MD, board-certified dermatologist practicing at Oak Dermatology in the greater Chicago area and Clinical Associate Professor at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will present the three month results from the Company's ongoing U.S. real-world registry study – an open-label, multi-center study that was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2018, following FDA clearance. The study was designed to largely mirror the European study presented by Dr. Waibel and will continue to gather long-term follow-up data in these patients.

Cory Anderson, VP, Clinical Marketing and Business Development, said, "This is a pivotal time for Sebacia as we initiate our targeted launch of Sebacia Microparticles in the U.S. The new results to be presented at ASDS by Dr. Waibel and Dr. Bhatia provide clinicians with additional data about how Sebacia Microparticles can be used to generate clinically meaningful reduction in acne for patients over the long-term."

Details of the oral presentations include:

Gold Microparticles and Laser for the Treatment of Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris: European Real-World Outcomes

Session: Oral Abstracts: General Dermatology and Other



Time: Thursday, October 24; 7:30 a.m. CT

; 7:30 a.m. CT

Location: Columbus G



Presenter: Jill S. Waibel, MD

Acne Vulgaris Treatment with Gold Microparticles and Laser Pulses to Achieve Photothermolysis of Sebaceous Follicles in Patients Using Topical Retinoids

Session: Oral Abstracts: Best of Oral Abstracts, ASDS Grant Funding Winners



Time: Thursday, October 24; 2:00 p.m. CT



Location: Columbus G



Presenter: Ashish Bhatia, MD

About Sebacia

Sebacia, Inc. is a private medical device and aesthetics company focused on creating advanced topical therapies for the treatment of dermatological conditions, with a primary focus on a novel procedure-based acne treatment. Sebacia's goal is to provide a better alternative to the daily use of topical and systemic drugs currently available for the treatment of acne. Sebacia's patented microparticles technology was invented at Rice University, and the proprietary dermatology applications were further developed with researchers from the Wellman Center of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Sebacia Microparticles is cleared for use in the U.S. and in the EU, the two largest dermatology markets in the world. Sebacia is commercially available to dermatologists in selected U.S. markets. In the EU, Sebacia Microparticles is sold in select markets. Investors in the company include Accuitive Medical Ventures, Domain Associates, Partners Innovation Fund, Salem Partners and Versant Ventures.

Sebacia, Inc. is located in Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.sebacia.com or follow us at https://www.facebook.com/SebaciaUSA/, https://www.instagram.com/sebacia_usa/ and https://twitter.com/SebaciaUSA.

