Sebacia Announces Presentation of Data Demonstrating Sebacia Microparticles as an Effective Contrast Enhancing Agent for Potential Use in Evaluating Dermatologic Conditions

Research in understanding and developing treatments for dermatologic conditions such as excessive sweating, abnormal hair growth, skin cancer, and acne can be limited by the lack of naturally occurring hyperreflectant structures in the skin, which often cannot be distinguished with optical imaging techniques and result in the need for biopsies. In addition, bedside imaging tools such as reflectance confocal microscopy (RCM) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) do not always provide high enough detail to adequately visualize skin disorders, which can inhibit an accurate diagnosis. Sebacia Microparticles combined with these imaging tools could help identify and measure dermatological features, such as hair follicles and sweat glands, that are useful in evaluating and monitoring these diseases without invasive procedures. The abstract to be presented at ASLMS illustrates the feasibility of using the Sebacia Microparticles as an adjunct to existing imaging modalities in the characterization of acne lesion morphology.

In this study, Merete Haedersdal, M.D., Ph.D., clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark and director of Laser Dermatology Clinic at Bispebjerg University Hospital, and her team used RCM and OCT to visualize distribution of Sebacia Microparticles and evaluate their potential use as a contrast enhancing agent.

"Using accessible bedside imaging tools, we were able to determine that the gold microparticles localized to hair follicles and eccrine ducts and were not visible in the surrounding skin," said Dr. Haedersdal. "The specific localization and hyperreflectivity of the gold could allow us to improve the diagnostic accuracy in some skin diseases."

"As we continue to develop our proprietary microparticle treatment for mild to moderate acne, this study highlights the applicability of Sebacia Microparticles as a tool that could also be utilized for diagnostics," said Anthony V. Lando, Sebacia's Chief Executive Officer. "Similar to our acne therapeutic, which is specifically designed to work with dermatologist-owned hair removal or pigmented lesion treatment laser systems, this study is another example of how our gold microparticles could be used in combination with tools, like RCM and OCT, which are readily available to many physicians."

The oral presentation entitled, "In Vivo Optical Imaging of Topically Applied Gold Microparticles in Acne and Healthy Skin" will take place on Sunday, April 15, 8:13 a.m. CDT in Cortez AB at the Hilton Anatole.

About Sebacia

Sebacia, Inc. is a private medical device company dedicated to creating breakthrough topical therapies for the treatment of dermatological conditions affecting millions of people. Sebacia's goal is to provide a better alternative to the daily use of topical and systemic drugs currently available for the treatment of acne. Sebacia's patented microparticles technology was invented at Rice University, and the proprietary dermatology applications were further developed with researchers from the Wellman Center of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Sebacia is located in Duluth, Georgia.

Disclaimer: Sebacia Microparticles is not indicated as a diagnostic and is for investigational use only in the United States and CE Marked for acne in the European Union. The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc. (ASLMS) has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. Sebacia, Inc., did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of The ASLMS 38th Annual Conference. The spontaneous opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals.

