Sebacia to Present 12-Month Durability Data and New in Vivo Imaging Data for Sebacia Microparticles at ASLMS Annual Meeting 2019

DULUTH, Ga., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebacia, Inc., a privately held, commercial stage dermatology and aesthetics company, today announced that new data from studies on the Company's proprietary Sebacia Microparticles will be featured in three separate presentations during the 39th Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, being held March 27-31, 2019 in Denver, CO at the Colorado Convention Center & Hyatt Regency at Colorado Convention Center. The presentations will feature durability data out to 12 months from the Company's real-world study in Europe, as well as the results from two studies focused on imaging the gold microparticles in the skin.

The study results will be presented by Jill S. Waibel, MD, board-certified dermatologist practicing at the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute and a Sebacia U.S. clinical trial investigator, and Merete Haedersdal, MD, PhD, DMSc, dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Anthony Lando, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to share our new real-world results from Europe demonstrating 85% improvement in acne with Sebacia Microparticles out to 12 months with the U.S. dermatology community. At ASLMS, we will also present results from research that compares the ability of different imaging technologies to detect gold microparticles in vivo. These studies supplement our existing clinical data set and provide physicians further evidence supporting the use of Sebacia Microparticles in the treatment of acne."

Details of the presentations include:

* Abstract Session: Clinical Applications – Cutaneous * Oral Presentation: "Gold Microparticles and Laser for the Treatment of Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris: A New Paradigm" * Time: Friday, March 29; 12:40 - 12:45 pm MT * Location: Four Season Ballroom 4 * Presenter: Jill S. Waibel, MD

* Abstract Session: Basic Science and Translational Research * Oral Presentation: "Improved Follicular Delivery of Microparticles Following Topical Pretreatment Visualized by Optical Imaging" * Time: Friday, March 29; 1:09 - 1:16 pm MT * Location: Room 109 * Presenter: Vinzent K. Ortner, MD

* Abstract Session: Non-CME Basic Science and Translational Research * Oral Presentation: "Correlation of in vivo Imaging and Histologic Photothermal Damage to Follicular Structures Using Gold Microparticles and Laser Pulses" * Time: Sunday, March 31; 8:03 - 8:10 am MT * Location: Room 109 * Presenter: Jill S. Waibel, MD

About Sebacia

Sebacia, Inc. is a private medical device and aesthetics company focused on creating advanced topical therapies for the treatment of dermatological conditions, with a primary focus on a novel procedure-based acne treatment. Sebacia's goal is to provide a better alternative to the daily use of topical and systemic drugs currently available for the treatment of acne. Sebacia's patented microparticles technology was invented at Rice University, and the proprietary dermatology applications were further developed with researchers from the Wellman Center of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Sebacia Microparticles is cleared for use in the U.S. and in the EU, the two largest dermatology markets in the world. Sebacia is planning its U.S. commercial launch for mid-2019. In the EU, Sebacia Microparticles is sold in select markets. Investors in the company include Accuitive Medical Ventures, Domain Associates, Partners Innovation Fund, Salem Partners and Versant Ventures.

Sebacia, Inc. is located in Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.sebacia.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/SebaciaNews and https://www.facebook.com/sebaciainc/.

