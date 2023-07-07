Sebacic Acid Market size to grow by USD 102.34 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for sebacic acid in the automotive industry to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sebacic acid market size is set to grow by USD 102.34 million between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 3.8%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Sebacic Acid Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The sebacic acid market is segmented as follows:

Application

Polymer Manufacturing



Coolants



Industrial Use



Ester Manufacturing



Others

Source

Castor oil



Adipic acid

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the polymer manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Nylon 6,10 is synthesized by the reaction of hexamethylenediamine with sebacic acid, which is polymerized at about 240degreeC and exhibits superior properties, such as high dimensional stability and electrical properties. Auto parts, instrument boards, control consoles, transducers, engine structures, wheel gears, light-emitting diode (LED) holders, radiators, and LED connectors are some of the main application areas of these polymers. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Sebacic Acid Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the sebacic acid market provides a detailed analysis of around 14+ vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the sebacic acid market include Arkema Group, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chemtech B.V., Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Co. Ltd., HOKOKU Corp., Inolex Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., LABDHI CHEMICALS, Merck KGaA, Naugra Export, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sebacic India Ltd., Silver Fern Chemical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Wincom Inc., Corvay GmbH, Shivam Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., and Tianxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Arkema Group: The company offers bio-based sebacic acids such as Oleris and Forane foam.

The company offers bio-based sebacic acids such as Oleris and Forane foam. Chemtech B.V: The company offers sebacic acid, such as sebacic acid regular grade in granular and sebacic acid regular grade in powder.

The company offers sebacic acid, such as sebacic acid regular grade in granular and sebacic acid regular grade in powder. HOKOKU Corp: The company offers sebacic acid, such as sebacic acid in granular, in powder form, and refined sebacic acid.

Sebacic Acid Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for sebacic acid in the automotive industry drives market growth. The various application areas of sebacic acid are corrosion inhibitors and also as a coolant fluid in automotive, aircraft, and truck engines. Furthermore, it has wide applications in the manufacturing of complex greases and lubricants as well as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials. Sebacic acids are used as a plasticizer in the form of sebacate esters in order to offer low-temperature flexibility and freedom from cracking for PVC pipes. Hence, such applications are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising sebacic acid production in the Middle East is a primary trend in the market. There is a significant increase in demand for sebacic acid in the Middle East due to the rising demand for sebacic acid in the construction and automotive industries. Furthermore, Oman has set up its own manufacturing facilities in collaboration with an Indian company to build the world's largest sebacic acid plant in the Duqm Free Zone, Oman. Some of the application areas of sebacic acid include paints and coatings in building and infrastructure activities and also in automotive vehicles. Hence, such applications are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission during adipic acid production can hinder market growth. Several governments across the world are implementing strict regulations on NOx emissions from adipic acid plants due to their harmful effects. As a result, manufacturers are forced to comply with these strict regulations and are taking several measures such as abatement technologies, and also new technologies should be considered for newer plants. As these abatement technologies are expensive and require continuous monitoring and supervision, they can negatively impact market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sebacic Acid Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sebacic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sebacic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sebacic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sebacic acid market vendors

Sebacic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 102.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chemtech B.V., Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Co. Ltd., HOKOKU Corp., Inolex Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., LABDHI CHEMICALS, Merck KGaA, Naugra Export, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sebacic India Ltd., Silver Fern Chemical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Wincom Inc., Corvay GmbH, Shivam Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., and Tianxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

