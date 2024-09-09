Sebacic Acid Market to Grow by USD 96.8 Million (2024-2028) Driven by Automotive Demand, AI's Impact on Trends - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global sebacic acid market size is estimated to grow by USD 96.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for sebacic acid in automotive industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for EVs. However, fluctuations in castor oil prices caused by extreme dependence on climate poses a challenge.Key market players include Arkema SA, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chemtech B.V., Corvay GmbH, Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Co. Ltd., HOKOKU Corp., Inolex Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., LABDHI CHEMICALS, Merck KGaA, Naugra Export, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sebacic India Ltd., Shivam Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., Silver Fern Chemical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tianxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., and Wincom Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sebacic acid market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Polymer manufacturing, Coolants, Industrial use, Ester manufacturing, and Others), Source (Castor oil and Adipic acid), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Arkema SA, Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chemtech B.V., Corvay GmbH, Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Co. Ltd., HOKOKU Corp., Inolex Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., LABDHI CHEMICALS, Merck KGaA, Naugra Export, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sebacic India Ltd., Shivam Castor Products Pvt. Ltd., Silver Fern Chemical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tianxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., and Wincom Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the rise due to increasing government initiatives, subsidies, and consumer awareness. EVs use cost-effective and high-performing zinc-bromine batteries, which are preferred over lead-acid batteries due to their eco-friendly attributes. As sebacic acid is commonly used as a coolant in internal combustion engines in conventional vehicles, the growing popularity of EVs has led to a decrease in the demand for this acid. Consequently, the expanding EV market is expected to negatively impact the sebacic acid market during the forecast period.

The Sebacic acid industry is experiencing significant growth, particularly in markets served by coating applications, personal care, healthcare, construction, lubricants & greases, metalworking fluids, adhesives, decorative materials, bio-based polymers, and household care. The trend towards environmental awareness and the production of bio-based products is driving demand for Sebacic acid, a dibasic acid derived from castor oil. Recent innovations in the Sebacic acid industry include the development of bio-based polymers, LAMEA markets, and EDNOL DOZ. Sebacic acid is also used as a raw material in the production of bio-based plasticizers like Azelaic acid-based plasticizer. Manufacturing cost and production growth rate are key factors influencing the industry. The Sebacic acid industry sources raw materials from castor oil and competes with Adipic acid in various applications. Carbon monoxide emissions are a concern for Sebacic acid manufacturers, and strategies to address this include solidness and hydrophobicity in production processes. Other challenges include high initial investment, intermittency and reliability, infrastructure limitations, supply chain disruptions, public perception, and adaptability to changing market dynamics. Emerging estimations & dynamics indicate continued growth in the Sebacic acid industry, particularly in personal care & cosmetics, lubricants, textiles, paints & coatings, and plasticizers. Companies like Emery Oleochemicals are leading the way with innovative solutions and product positioning.

Market Challenges

The global sebacic acid market faces challenges due to the volatility in the prices of castor seeds, which are the primary raw material. India , the largest producer and exporter of castor oil, dominates the market. However, the production of castor seeds in India is heavily influenced by climatic conditions, particularly in Gujarat, where most of the seeds are cultivated. Extreme weather conditions and an unorganized farming sector have led to a decline in production, which can impact the supply chain. The optimum temperature for castor oil plant growth is between 68 degree F and 77 degree F, but temperatures exceeding 212.7 degree F can negatively affect seed setting. Low temperatures can also be detrimental. Price fluctuations and supply-demand imbalances, caused by factors such as availability of inexpensive substitutes and long storage periods, can impact the global castor oil and sebacic acid markets. In 2021, India's castor oil supply was insufficient due to high demand from major consumers like China , the US, and others. As castor oil is a major source of sebacic acid, price volatility in castor oil can negatively impact the growth of the global sebacic acid market.

Segment Overview

This sebacic acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Polymer manufacturing

1.2 Coolants

1.3 Industrial use

1.4 Ester manufacturing

1.5 Others Source 2.1 Castor oil

2.2 Adipic acid Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Polymer manufacturing- Nylon 6,10 is a commercially significant polymer produced by reacting hexamethylenediamine with sebacic acid, which is then polymerized at approximately 240 degrees Celsius. Nylon 6,10 offers superior properties, including high dimensional stability and electrical conductivity, compared to nylon 6 and 6.6. This polymer is widely used in engineering plastics applications, such as automotive parts, instrument panels, control consoles, transducers, engine structures, wheel gears, LED holders, radiators, and LED connectors. Additionally, nylon 6,10 is extensively utilized in textile applications due to its lower moisture absorption and enhanced strength. Its resistance to environmental stress cracking caused by salts like zinc chloride further increases its demand. The rising requirement for nylon 6,10 in various applications is anticipated to boost the demand for sebacic acid during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Sebacic acid market is experiencing significant growth due to its wide application in various industries. This organic compound, derived from the condensation of succinic acid and 1,6-hexanediol, is gaining popularity in the production of bio-based products due to its low carbon monoxide emissions. The Sebacic acid industry serves markets such as personal care, healthcare, construction, coatings, adhesives, and decorative materials. The production growth rate is driven by recent innovations in the field, including the development of new applications and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Gross profit margins in the Sebacic acid market are influenced by factors such as supply chain disruptions and public perception. The industry is currently facing challenges due to the volatility of raw material prices and logistical issues. However, the growing awareness of the environmental benefits of Sebacic acid is expected to drive demand and offset these challenges. Despite these challenges, the future looks bright for the Sebacic acid market. With continued innovation and investment in research and development, this versatile compound is poised to make a significant impact in various industries and applications.

Market Research Overview

Sebacic acid is a versatile dibasic carboxylic acid with the molecular formula C16H28O4. It is derived from the hydrolysis of castor oil and is known for its unique properties, including solidness, hydrophobicity, and lower dissolving temperatures. Sebacic acid is gaining popularity in various industries due to its eco-friendly production and wide range of applications. The Sebacic acid industry is growing at a significant rate, driven by the increasing demand for bio-based products in markets served by LAMEA (Latina America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific). The industry caters to various sectors, including personal care, healthcare, construction, lubricants & greases, metalworking fluids, coatings, adhesives, decorative materials, bio-based polymers, and plasticizers. Recent innovations in the Sebacic acid industry include the production of bio-based polymers, such as Bio-polyamides, and the development of Azelaic acid-based plasticizers. The industry's growth is influenced by factors such as product positioning, adaptability, environmental awareness, and strategies to overcome challenges like high initial investment, intermittency and reliability, infrastructure limitations, supply chain disruptions, public perception, and chemical resistance. Sebacic acid is used in various applications, including the production of polyesters, dermatologists' formulations, and as a building block for various chemical products. Its use in personal care and cosmetics, household care, and paints & coatings is increasing due to its solidness, hydrophobicity, and lower dissolving temperatures. The healthcare sector also utilizes Sebacic acid in the production of various pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The Sebacic acid industry's manufacturing cost is influenced by the source of raw materials, mainly castor oil, and the production process's efficiency. The industry's growth rate is expected to be significant due to the increasing demand for bio-based products and the emergence of new applications. Carbon monoxide emissions are a concern in the production of Sebacic acid, and efforts are being made to reduce these emissions through the implementation of cleaner production processes. The industry is also facing challenges such as labor force availability, economic crisis, and supply chain disruptions. Despite these challenges, the Sebacic acid industry is poised for growth due to its versatility, eco-friendliness, and wide range of applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Polymer Manufacturing



Coolants



Industrial Use



Ester Manufacturing



Others

Source

Castor Oil



Adipic Acid

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

