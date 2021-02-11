Sebastian Ceria Elected to the National Academy of Engineering

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo announced today that Sebastian Ceria, chief executive officer of the company, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), broadly recognized as one of the highest acknowledgments of achievement in the field of engineering.

(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)

Ceria was cited by the NAE for his work in the "application of optimization tools to advance integer programming and financial engineering." The author of numerous articles in industry and academic publications, Ceria has helped to drive innovations in robust optimization and its application to portfolio management.

Ceria was previously CEO of Axioma, a developer of risk analytics and portfolio-management tools and software, which he founded in 1998. In 2019, Deutsche Börse Group (DBG) acquired Axioma and named Ceria CEO of Qontigo, a new global company with over 550 employees, combining the sophisticated capabilities of Axioma with DBG's STOXX and DAX indexing businesses.

Before founding Axioma, Ceria was an Associate Professor of Decision, Risk and Operations at Columbia Business School. Ceria holds a PhD in Operations Research from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, and a degree in Applied Math from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is a recipient of the Career Award for Operations Research from the National Science Foundation.

The latest NAE peer elections bring the Academy's total U.S. membership to 2,355, plus 298 international members. The NAE's mission is "to advance the well-being of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology."

For more information about the NAE, please visit their website at https://www.nae.edu/.

