SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO STARS IN NEW CELEBRITY ECARD SMASHUP™ FROM AMERICAN GREETINGS

Featured throughout his birthday ecard, Maniscalco's laugh-out-loud observations of life in the past take center stage, with the comedian reminiscing about beloved birthday traditions many enjoyed as children and how birthday celebrations have evolved today.

"Today, we have more ways to celebrate birthdays than ever before," said Maniscalco. "I wanted to partner with American Greetings to create a video ecard that makes someone laugh. We didn't have anything like this when I was growing up, so it was a lot of fun to be part of it. And who knows? Maybe we helped create a new birthday tradition in the process."

"We're honored and thrilled to be partnering with Sebastian Maniscalco at the height of his well-deserved popularity," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "His generational humor is truly timeless and loved by people of all ages – and who better than Sebastian Maniscalco to make us all appreciate the way birthdays are celebrated, back then and now?"

As part of the effort, Maniscalco individually read out loud over 1,200 names – from Aaron to Zooey – which enables the ability for a sender to personalize their ecard with the recipient's name and age.

Known for his impeccable timing, relatable storytelling, one-of-a-kind physical comedy, and observational humor, Maniscalco has built one of the most successful careers in stand-up comedy today. With nearly three decades of making audiences laugh, his acclaimed "It Ain't Right" tour further cemented his status as one of comedy's biggest touring acts, while his Hulu special reached #1 on the platform within 24 hours of release.

Most recently, Maniscalco expanded his comedy empire with the launch of Sebastian Maniscalco's Comedy Radio, an exclusive SiriusXM channel featuring 24/7 programming curated and headlined by Maniscalco, as well as "The Sebastian Maniscalco Show," the channel's flagship program alongside longtime friend and comedian Pete Correale. Beyond comedy, he continues to expand his creative reach through collaborations including his recent single with two-time -GRAMMY nominee Steve Aoki, while continuing to deliver record-setting performances at venues including Madison Square Garden, United Center, Intuit Dome, Scotiabank Arena, and more, alongside his ongoing residencies at Wynn Encore Theater and Ocean Casino Resort.

SmashUp™ birthday ecards from American Greetings can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings or Blue Mountain account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps™ – as well as all American Greetings and Blue Mountain digital offerings – over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. For the latest digital and mobile news from American Greetings, follow @americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and @americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Recycled Paper Greetings. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Its popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

SOURCE American Greetings Corporation