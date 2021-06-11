Sebastian Serafin named Deputy Director at the Berlin Business Office, USA in New York

That mission, spearheaded by Kristina García, BBO's Managing Director , is to attract U.S. companies to the vast market potential of the greater Berlin area and, conversely, assist the rapidly-growing startup segment alongside already established firms in Berlin to expand internationally utilizing the US and New York as a springboard.

Enter Sebastian Serafin, whose illustrious resumé reflecting an impressive background made him the ideal candidate to strengthen BBO's team. "We welcome Sebastian Serafin to the Berlin team. Multi-faceted and infinitely familiar with both Berlin and New York, he not only provides the right skill set, he adds valuable elements to the assets currently in place at the Berlin Business Office. He will help propel us into a successful future", commented Mrs. García.

Of the many impressive facts that can help companies on both sides of the Atlantic realize how much they can benefit from Sebastian Serafin's knowledge and background, here are a few worth mentioning. He successfully created and assisted several companies expand to the New York/US market and expertly enhanced their operations to increase profits. He is also accustomed to developing partnerships and tactical plans to meet strategic goals.

His Master of Arts degree in Corporate Communications & Rhetorics amongst other academic accomplishments forms just a small part of what makes Sebastian Serafin such a uniquely qualified addition to the Berlin Business Office.

It is also the fact that he successfully founded a startup in Germany, led its international expansion to New York, managed a growing staff, raised a significant amount of private and public funds, graduated several businesses and participated successfully in international accelerator programs that will reassure firms looking for new horizons that they can trust his knowledge and rely on his sound advice. In short, he can facilitate whatever is required to bring matters to a successful conclusion.

Sebastian Serafin's connections in both markets are a further plus for anyone looking for a more significant role in the global economy. He's ready to apply his skills in conjunction with the existing services of the Berlin Business Office.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Business Office, USA