Sebastiano Visentini Joins Pretium as Senior Managing Director to Lead Business Optimization

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $55 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Sebastiano Visentini as Senior Managing Director, Head of Business Optimization.

In this new role, Mr. Visentini will oversee the continued growth and integration of Pretium's operating companies, while driving enhanced efficiency, collaboration, and performance across the enterprise. He will also be a member of the Firm's Executive Committee.

Mr. Visentini is an experienced leader with a strong track record of success in financial institutions, corporate development and innovation strategy. He joins Pretium after 16 years at Morgan Stanley, where he most recently served as Head of Firm Strategy, Execution & Innovation and on the firm's Management Committee. In his role, Mr. Visentini led global initiatives in strategy, corporate development, and innovation, including the execution of acquisitions, divestitures, and integrations. He served as Morgan Stanley's Head of Capital from 2016 to 2020, where his responsibilities included managing the firm's end-to-end capital planning and stress testing processes, including the annual stress test submission to the Federal Reserve Board. He previously served as a Managing Director in Morgan Stanley's Financial Institutions Group.

"Given the acceleration of our business and growing interest from investors in Pretium's unique residential real estate ecosystem, we are focused on enhancing operational and strategic opportunities across the enterprise," said Jonathan Pruzan, Co-President of Pretium. "Sid has deep expertise in driving commercial value through improved efficiency and strategic integration, and I am delighted that he is bringing those skills to Pretium."

Mr. Visentini said, "Pretium has built an exceptional business, combining sophisticated investment management with complex, operationally-intensive companies. I'm excited to have the opportunity to join the senior leadership team at Pretium to spearhead initiatives that drive value through greater operational efficiency, collaboration, and strategic growth."

Mr. Visentini received a B.S. in Finance from Boston College.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $55 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across nearly 90 markets in the U.S., and employs approximately 7,000 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

