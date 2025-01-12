Sebastien Latapie Promoted to Partner at AVANT BIO

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT BIO, a growth equity firm dedicated to the enabling technologies transforming tomorrow's therapeutics, today announced Sebastien Latapie has been promoted to Partner. This promotion reflects Mr. Latapie's contributions to AVANT BIO's investment strategy and his instrumental role in advancing the firm's mission.

"The enabling technologies emerging at the intersection of technology and life sciences represent a massive opportunity to fundamentally change how we discover, develop, and deliver breakthrough therapies," said Sebastien Latapie. "I'm thrilled to take on this expanded role alongside our experienced team as we continue to partner with visionary entrepreneurs in this space."

Since joining AVANT BIO, Mr. Latapie has played a pivotal role in leading the firm's growth investments in cutting-edge companies, including Nomic Bio and PathPresenter. His deep sector expertise and ability to develop strong relationships among the industry and investors have been integral to driving the firm's growth and success. Mr. Latapie currently serves on the board of PathPresenter.

"Sebastien has been an integral part of AVANT BIO's journey, demonstrating exceptional vision and leadership in identifying and nurturing new groundbreaking opportunities in the sector. Sebastien's promotion to Partner is not only a testament to his accomplishments but also a significant step forward as we continue to scale our mission of transforming therapeutic enabling technologies," stated Daniella Kranjac, Founding General Partner at AVANT BIO. "AVANT BIO continues its leadership position at the forefront of innovation in therapeutic enabling technologies, leveraging the collective expertise of our team to shape the future of Life Sciences, TechBio and Healthtech. Sebastien's promotion underscores AVANT BIO's commitment to fostering leadership that amplifies value for our portfolio companies and investors alike."

About AVANT BIO

