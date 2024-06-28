Sebastopol Center for the Arts' Must-See Exhibit: Reverberations 2024

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steps away from Sonoma County's renowned wine-growing region, Sebastopol Center for the Arts (SebArts) is well situated for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in art, poetry, and culture. Now on view at SebArts is Reverberations 2024 , an exhibit that features 56 diverse works from Sonoma County private collections, alongside 56 poems written about each piece (a style called ekphrastic poetry).

Featuring a blend of historical and contemporary works, Reverberations runs June 21 through August 10. The gallery is located at 282 S. High St, Sebastopol, open Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 4pm (extended hours on Friday until 7pm). Admission is $15 or free for those with a SebArts membership. There are two free entry days: July 9 and July 16.

"I believe that as visitors move through the gallery, they'll find the experience transformative," says Serafina Palandech, Executive Director of SebArts. "Here, we see younger artists breathing new life into age-old concepts while the works of earlier generations take on fresh layers of meaning and relevance. Our literary community is likewise engaged, having contributed pieces that inspire, provoke thought, and stir emotions that reverberate imagination, connection and creativity."

Reverberations brings together works by artists like Wayne Thiebaud, Edward Hopper, Richard Diebenkorn, Kara Walker and Ed Ruscha–many never before exhibited. Complementing them is work from contemporary Bay Area artists like Saif Azzuz, Alicia McCarthy and Maria de los Angeles. "What is surprising is that this small arts center in a mostly rural town has managed to assemble one of the most impressive group shows of modern art I've ever seen in Sonoma County." - Gabe Meline, KQED

Art and poetry from the exhibit are captured in a book available for purchase at the SebArts Gallery. In the book's preface, Tamsin Spencer Smith , a published poet, novelist, essayist, and painter, writes, "Because a poem is itself a work of art… the most successful ekphrastic poems seek to tango with, rather than narrate, their subject matter."

Special programs accompany this exhibit including artist + poet panels, readings by Reverberations poets, art historical lectures, a Crochet Jam with artist Ramekon O'Arwisters, a collectors panel, and more. Exhibit admission is included with the special program ticket price.

Sebastopol Center for the Arts

Since 1988, SebArts has provided a welcoming hub for artists and art enthusiasts through high-quality programs and exhibitions in the visual, performing, literary and film arts. SebArts is home to award-winning signature events, including Sonoma County Art Trails, Art at the Source, and the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival. All year round, SebArts offers art programming for the entire family, from summer camps, painting and drawing classes, and a vibrant ceramics studio, to an emerging artist incubator program, performances, and more. Sebastopol Center for the Arts is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit SebArts.org .

SOURCE Sebastopol Center for the Arts