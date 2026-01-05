Sebastopol Center for the Arts Unlocks the Thiebaud Vaults

The Unknown Thiebaud: Passionate Printmaker: The Visionary Partnership of Wayne Thiebaud and Allan Stone

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As London's Courtauld Gallery unveils Wayne Thiebaud's first-ever U.K. exhibition, a Bay Area arts center is quietly revealing treasures from the artist's private circle. Sebastopol Center for the Arts will present The Unknown Thiebaud: Passionate Printmaker, The Visionary Partnership of Wayne Thiebaud and Allan Stone , featuring never-before-seen prints - part of his art that's relatively unknown.

The California painter celebrated for transforming everyday Americana into luminous pop iconography also had a life-long passion for printmaking - his first print was made on pieces of linoleum he ran through the wringer of his mother's washing machine. This exhibition will highlight Thiebaud's printed artwork spanning 6 decades, exploring common themes and subject matter and the artist's unusual working method.

Through letters and works from private collectors, the exhibition also explores the lifelong friendship between Thiebaud, and his early champion Allan Stone, who gave him his first major gallery show in 1962 and remained his gallerist over the course of his life. It will include the perspective of Stone's daughters through The Collector, a documentary by filmmaker Olympia Stone profiling her father, Allan Stone.

While Thiebaud's iconic cityscapes hang in institutions such as SFMOMA and the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art, this is the first time many of these intimate pieces have been shown to the public.

The show also highlights Thiebaud's Northern California connection: though long based in Sacramento, he maintained a second studio in San Francisco's Potrero Hill, where he painted many of his celebrated city views.

Exhibition Dates: January 10 – March 8, 2026

Location: Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 South High Street, Sebastopol, CA

Tickets: Thiebaud Exhibit 2026 - Campaign

SOURCE Sebastopol Center for the Arts