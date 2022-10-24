Sebela Pharmaceuticals® appoints Victor Parker as Chief Commercial Officer.

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebela Pharmaceuticals, a US pharmaceutical company with a market leading position in gastroenterology and a focus on innovation in women's health, today announced the appointment of Victor Parker to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Parker has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience, having served in commercial leadership roles at Prometheus Laboratories, Exact Sciences and Abbvie/Abbott. Mr. Parker will be responsible for Sebela's overall commercial strategy and execution and will serve on Sebela's Executive Committee.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Victor (Vic) Parker as Sebela's new Chief Commercial Officer. With three new product approvals expected in the next three years, we are very well positioned to grow our revenue and commercial business. Vic not only brings 25 years of pharmaceutical commercial experience but also has direct experience in our core therapeutic areas of gastroenterology and women's health. Throughout his career, he has built a strong history in successfully launching new products and will play a vital role in growing Sebela's business and commercializing our late-stage pipeline. We are delighted to welcome Vic to the Sebela team," said Alan Cooke, President, and CEO of Sebela Pharmaceuticals.

"I am thrilled to join Sebela at this exciting time. The Company's valuable and late-stage pipeline presents a real opportunity to build Sebela into the leading gastroenterology company in the U.S.," said Mr. Parker. "I look forward to working with the Sebela team to improve patients' lives with innovative gastroenterology and women's health products."

Mr. Parker is a highly accomplished commercial leader. As Vice President, Sales at Prometheus Laboratories, he led the company's go-to-market strategies to unlock new growth opportunities. Before joining Prometheus Laboratories, Mr. Parker served as Vice President, Health Systems Marketing, Sales, and Specialty Sales at Exact Sciences. There he led multiple teams in the commercial organization for Cologuard® which became the first billion-dollar product in diagnostics. Mr. Parker held a variety of leadership positions in his twenty plus years at Abbvie/Abbott including Senior National Sales Director, Immunology, where he helped grow Humira to be a market leader and multi-billion-dollar product in both Gastroenterology and Rheumatology. Mr. Parker received a B.S. from Clemson University, and an MBA from Emory University.

About Sebela Pharmaceuticals®

Sebela Pharmaceuticals is a US pharmaceutical company with a market leading position in gastroenterology and a focus on innovation in women's health. Braintree, a part of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, is the market leader in colonoscopy screening for over 35 years, having invented, developed, and commercialized a broad portfolio of innovative prescription colonoscopy preparations and multiple gastroenterology products. Braintree also has several gastroenterology programs in latestage clinical development. In addition, Sebela Women's Health has two next generation intra-uterine devices (IUDs) for contraception in the final stages of clinical development. Sebela Pharmaceuticals has offices/operations in Roswell, GA; Braintree, MA; and Dublin, Ireland; has annual net sales of approximately $200 million; and has grown to over 320 employees through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

